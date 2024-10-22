DavSur ug DavOr ulanon tungod sa Bagyong Kristine

TUNGOD sa "trough" dala sa Tropical Storm (TS) “Kristine” (International name: Trami), daghang mga lugar sa Davao Region, ilabi na ang tibuok Davao del Sur ug Davao Oriental makasinati sa katag-katag nga mga pag-ulan ug pagpanalugdog.

Subay sa 24-oras nga pagbana-bana sa panahon sa Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) nga giabiso Oktubre 22, balido hangtud Oktubre 23, 2024, “possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains, moderate to strong winds coming from Southwest will prevail and coastal waters will be moderate to rough, 2.1 to 3.7 meters wave height”.

Sa pagsuwat ning balita, si TS Kristine, ika-11 nga tropical cyclone sa Pilipinas karong tuiga, nakaapekto sa halos tibuok Luzon ug Visayas, apil na ang Mindanao nga padulong sa Luzon kon diin posibleng moigo sa yuta sa Isabela o Aurora sa Miyerkules sa gabii, Oktubre 23 o sayo sa buntag sa Huwebes, Oktubre 24, ug nalantawan nga molatas sa kabukiran sa Northern Luzon ug moguho sa katubigan sa kasadpan sa Ilocos Region sa samang adlaw.

“Kristine is forecast to gradually intensify into a severe tropical storm before making landfall. Slight weakening will occur while crossing Northern Luzon. Over the West Philippine Sea, Kristine may reach typhoon category before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility region on Friday, October 25),” matud sa Pagasa.

Samtang "rapid intensification" sa bagyo moabot sa Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals No.1 moigo sa Luzon, Visayas (Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte), ug Mindanao (Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao-Bucas Grande Group) ug Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals No 2 gipataas sa tanang lugar sa Catanduanes.

Ang Coast Guard District Southeastern Mindanao (CGDSEM) Martes, Oktubre 22, nag-awhag sa publiko ilabi na sa mga mananagat nga mag-amping sa pagmonitor sa pagdaut sa panahon nga mas mograbe pa tungod sa TS Kristine nga nisulod na sa PAR niadtong Lunes, Oktubre 21. (David Ezra Francisquete)