DOTr milagda og civil works contracts para sa Davao Public Transport Modernization Project

ANG Department of Transportation (DOTr) nipirma sa civil works contracts para sa Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP) atol sa ika-125 nga anibersaryo sa pagkatukod niini.

Niadtong Miyerkules, Pebrero 7, 2024, si DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista uban ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Bise Presidente Sara Duterte, Special Assistant to the President Antonio Ernesto Lagdameo Jr., Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno, ug DBM Sec. Amenah Pangandaman misaksi sa programa.

Nitambong usab sila si DSWD Sec. Rex Gatchalian, DND Sec. Gilbert Teodoro, DPWH Sec. Manuel Bonoan, DILG Sec. Benhur Abalos, DOST Sec. Renato Solidum Jr., OPAPRU Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., ug DENR Sec Ma. Antonia Yolo-Loyzaga.

Si Presidente Marcos miingon nga ang pagpirma sa katapusang hugna sa dili pa ang pagpatuman sa DPTMP usa ka "lig-on nga pagkumpirma sa gobyerno aron mapalambo ang Rehiyon sa Davao."

Matod niya nga ang DPTMP mahimong game changer sa sistema sa transportasyon sa nasod.

"The DPTMP will become a template for other cities and municipalities for their transportation modernization," ingon sa presidente.

Gimandoan usab ni Presidente Marcos Jr. ang DOTr ug Department of Finance sa pagsiguro sa gikinahanglang pondo alang sa gi-estante nga proyekto sa riles sa Tagum-Davao-Digos.

Nanawagan usab siya sa tanang ahensya sa gobyerno nga magtinabangay ilabina sa infrastructure building human sa bag-o nga pagbaha sa Davao Region.

"The infrastructure we are building must not only wipe out the arrears of the past, but must respond to the needs of the present and anticipate the future," niya pa.

Sa anibersaryo sa pagkatukod sa DOTr, si Presidente Marcos Jr. miingon nga ang ahensya usa sa mga hinungdan sa paghiusa sa nasud.

Iyang gidayeg ang mga paningkamot sa DOTr sa padayon nga pagpalambo sa sistema sa transportasyon sa Pilipinas. (OPAMINE)