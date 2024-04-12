'Era de Fasyon': Rampa isip suporta sa down syndrome

USA ka fashion show for a cause ang himuon, diin beneficiary niini ang mga may down syndrome.

Ang Icon Elites Artists Management kauban ang Down Syndrome of the Philippines, Inc. (DSAPI) milusad og aktibidad alang maong sektor.

Tsika ni Paul Austin G. Pallada, presidente sa Icon Elites Artist Management nga ang fashion show gitawag nga “Era De Fasyon 2024.”

Atangan sa aktibidad ang pagrampa sa lima ka bata nga may Down syndrome.

Ang show himuon karon Abril 13, sa AEON Tower.

"I wanted to understand more and to believe that there is something, may patutunguhan talaga ang talents nila despite their situation."

Magsilbing beneficiary ang mga kabataan sa DSAPI.

Pundo nga matigum igahin sa nagkadaiyang programa nila.

May cash assistance sab nga itagana.

"When I discussed to DSAPI, we would like to donate like mga arts materials for them because they would like to do painting. We will have a feeding program, and, of course, after the show, pa namin malalaman talaga ang pinaka-exact namin na ibigay na cash donations."

Dugang ni Pallada nga ang fashion show di lamang pagrampa suot ang mga outfit nila, apan nagsilbi kini nga venue aron mas mapasabot ang tanan unsa ang Down Syndorme ug respeto ngadto sa duna niini nga sitwasyon.

"When I observed a lot through their cases, the attention that we need is really an act of kindness, and it helps our society more about the situation, isa din yon sa purpose ko bakit ako nag connect to DSAPI.

Sa pikas bahin, highlight sab sa aktibidad ang mga creations sa mga batan-on designers nga iparampa ang ilang mga designs.

Mga designers nga apil mao sila Robina Mangumpig gikan Cotabato City ug Paul Zabala sa Panabo City.

Usa sa bisita mao si Ash Sandoval A.K.A. The Fake Ash nga morampa suot ang collection gikan sa mga designer.

Ang fashion show for a cause selebrasyon sab sa ika-5 ka tuig nga anibersaryo sa Icon Elites Artist Management. (Rhona Goc-ong-Villariasa/Uban ang SunStar Davao)