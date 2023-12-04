MSU bombing gikondena sa mga grupo

LUYO sa natigayong pagpamomba sa Mindanao State University-Marawi (MSU-Marawi) daghang mga state universities sa Davao Region ang miduyog sa pagkondenar sa nahitabo atol sa Catholic Mass sa maong tunghaan niadtong Dominggo sa buntag, Disyembre 3, 2023.

Bag-o lang gi-update sa Lanao del Sur Provincial Office ang ihap sa pagpamomba, nga mikalas sa upat ka kinabuhi ug nakaangol sa kapin sa 50 ka mga tawo.

Sa opisyal nga pahayag sa University of the Philippines-Mindanao (UPMin), gipasiugda sa institusyon ang panginahanglan alang sa panaghigalaay niining labing ngitngit nga panahon.

“As an academic institution that fosters an environment where diversity is collectively valued, we stand in solidarity with the MSU community during this difficult time, and as they heal from this tragic incident,” subay sa pamahayag.

Sa laing bahin, ang University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) pinaagi sa Office of the President, nipadayag usab sa ilang sentimento sa maong insidente.

“May the strength of our collective resolve as academic communities sharing the same aspirations to promote peace and positive transformation in the society help ease the pain and guide us toward healing and resilience” sa ilang pamahayag pinaagi sa ilang social media.

Ang student publication sa Davao del Norte State College (DNSC), nga nagrepresentar dili lang sa student body kon dili sa institusyon sa kinatibuk-an, nipaabot sa ilang lawom nga pahasubo sa mga pamilya sa namatyan.

“In the face of these unimaginable situations, let our faith remain steadfast, and our bravery unbroken. Together, let us unite our hearts in prayer, transcending religious differences, and earnestly ask the Almighty to alleviate the pain and provide solace to the hearts and minds of our brothers and sisters heavily affected by these heartbreaking circumstances,” pamahayag sa publication sa DNSC.

Dugang pa, sa usa ka buwag nga pakighinabi si Rhealyn Callao Pojas, usa sa mga alumna sa institusyon sa Communication Studies sa Journalism niadtong 2015, siya miingon nga ang mga tawo kinahanglan nga likayan ang pagsuporta sa dili tinuod nga mga asoy nga kaylap sa social media.

“Dili suportahan ang narrative na maka-add og fuel sa fire and avoid things that can create division. Dili ta mag generalize; just because MSU is dominated by Muslims and the attack happened during a Christian worship does not mean Muslims are to be blamed. If you think it was because of religion, no, because MSU actively supports ministries despite being in an Islamic treaty,” ingon ni Pojas.