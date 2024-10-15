Obispo pasakaan og asunto

ANG niangkon sa kaugalingon nga obispo gikan sa Zamboanga City kinsa bag-ohay lang nimugna og kanaas sa social media sa gialegar nga pagpakatag og bakak nga impormasyon nga ang mga pulis sa Davao nagbalewala sa iyang reklamo gitakdang mag-atubang og mga kaso.

Niadtong Oktubre 14, 2024, gitug-an ni Davao City Police Office (DCPO) spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon ngadto sa mga tigbalita sa siyudad nga kasamtangan naa sila sa saktong posisyon nga mopasaka og kaso batok kang alyas “Marc” tungod sa kalapasan sa Republic Act (RA) 10175, labing nailhan sab isip Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, ug "usurpation of authority" ubos sa Article 177 sa Revised Penal Code.

Kini bisan pa man nga nidesider ang suspek nga di na mopasaka og kaso batok sa San Pedro Police Station tungod sa matud pa sa pagbalewala sa iyang reklamo human siya gihuthotan sa ubay-ubay nga miyembro sa lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender queer (LGBTQ) community sa usa ka hotel nga iyang gi-estaran.

“We would also like to clarify that the version of the blotter posted by the complainant is not the official extract,” pagklaro sa DCPO ug dugang nagpatin-aw nga mga pulis daling niresponde sa iyang hangyo apan nasayran na lang nga di diay mao human makita ang mga hulagway sa closed circuit television (CCTV) camera sa hotel nga nakuha sa pulis.

“Nevertheless, our patrollers were dispatched to the location of the incident, even though the complainant opted not to pursue legal action,” dugang pa sa DCPO.

Kahinumdoman nga nahitabo ang insidente sa hotel sa dalang Pedro Gomez ning dakbayan niadtong Oktubre 10. Ang giingong alyas "Marc" nidangop sa police station aron nga itaho nga ang iyang lawak gisulod sa pipila ka mga miyembro sa LGBTQ, ug niangkon nga gi-scam siya sa maong mga tawo.

Human sa imbestigasyon, gibutyag sa DCPO nga ang obispo naggama-gama lang og istorya ug "inconsistent" siya sa iyang mga reklamo.

"When he (alyas Marc) arrived at the station, he was immediately assisted by the police auxiliary, who gathered initial information. He was then directed to proceed to the desk officer. After recording the details of the report, the complainant was asked if he intended to file charges against the alleged perpetrators. However, he chose only to have the incident documented and requested that our personnel visit the scene. The desk officer then presented the draft blotter for his review and approval," tug-an sa DCPO. (David Ezra Francisquete)