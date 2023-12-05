OPAMINE nagpahayag og suporta atol sa anibersaryo sa NTF-ELCAC

Hulagway gikan sa Office of the Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao.

Sun Star Davao Digital Si Presidential Assistant for Eastern Mindanao Leo Tereso Magno miduyog sa 5th anniversary celebration sa National Task Force To End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), Disyembre 4, 2023. Nagpahayag si Magno og suporta sa mga paningkamot sa NTF-ELCAC nga tapuson ang armadong panagsangka sa komunista pinaagi sa suporta ug kalamboan sa mga komunidad nga apektado sa armadong panagsangka. Nangulo sa selebrasyon mao sila si National Security Adviser ug NTF-ELCAC vice chair Sec. Eduardo Año uban ni Special Assistant to the President Sec. Anton Lagdameo nga nagrepresentar ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (OPAMINE)