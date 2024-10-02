Opisyal sa civil registrar, 2 clerk kasohan

TULO ka mga job order (JO) clerks, apil ang usa ka opisyal gikan sa Local Civil Registrar of Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur (LCR-Sta.Cruz) gitakda nga mag-atubang og kasong kriminal bahin sa pagmaniobra og birth certificates.

Sumala sa National Bureau of Investigation-Southeastern Mindanao Regional Office (NBI-Semro), nga niduso sila og tulo ka mga kaso ngadto sa Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for Mindanao tungod sa kalapasan sa "Law on Registry of Civil Status, Falsification of Public Documents, Perjury, and the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act" niadtong Agosto 19, Septyembre 10, ug Septyembre 18, 2024.

“We have filed a total of four cases, including one against their chief, with 44 counts involving different violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, Falsification of Public Documents, and the Law on Registry of Civil Status,” butyag ni NBI-Semro director lawyer Archie Albao atol sa Kapehan sa Bagong Pilipinas media forum, Martes sa buntag, Oktubre 1.

Dugang ni Albao nga ang kaso nag-ugat human mga empleyado sa gobyerno nalambigit sa ilegal nga lihok nga nag-isyu og birth certificates nga wala mosubay sa igong proseso.

Gibutyag sab niini ngadto sa mga tigbalita sa Davao nga ang unang kaso nga gipasaka niadtong unang semana sa Agosto, uban ang duha ka mga dugang kaso niadtong Septyembre.

“And hopefully this week, we can file another case, depending on what we uncover and who is involved in the issuance of spurious birth certificates. One thing is certain: those who registered under the name Mario Tizon, as well as the clerks who received and prepared these certificates, are documented,” dugang niyang esplikar.

Kasamtangang gisuspende si Tizon sa lokal nga panggamhanan sa Sta. Cruz ug gibalhin og laing departamento samtang ang mga kontrata sa mga naapektuhan nga clerks wala na gilugwayan pa.

Samtang base sa hugot nga imbestigasyon nga gilusad sa mga awtoridad, mga 102 ka akusadong Chinese nationals nakadawat og birth certificates gikan sa Local Civil Registrar sa Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, pinaagi sa "late registrations" niadtong 2018, 2019, ug 2021.

“Based on our investigation of the initial 102 birth certificates, we segregated them by year and discovered that in 2021 there were 24 birth certificates. We have recommended filing cases against the LCR of Sta. Cruz and its clerks,” tug-an ni Albao.

Sa 2019, nasayran sa NBI-Semro ang 20 ka peke nga birth certificates ug nagrekomendar sa pagpasaka og 24 ka ihap nga kaso batok sa LCR sa Sta. Cruz.