P2.5-B project sa irigasyon gigahin sa Davao Region

GIBANABANA nga P2.5 bilyones nga kantidad sa irigasyon nga proyekto ang gigahin alang sa Davao Region sa 2024.

Sumala ni National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Davao Region administrator Jimmy L. Apostol, ang budget gipakatap sa rehiyon nga moabot og 80 ka mga proyekto.

“As of the third quarter, we have already completed 41 projects, achieving almost 80 percent completion rate,” taho ni Apostol atol sa sinemanang Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas kansang episode bag-ohay lang nagpakita sa NIA sa Davao Region.

Apil sa big-ticket irrigation projects naglakip sa Manat National Irrigation Project sa Montevista, Davao de Oro ug Upper Saug River Irrigation Project sa New Corella, Davao del Norte.

“Once completed, the Manat National Irrigation Project will serve almost a thousand hectares that will benefit more than 600 farmers,” paniguro ni Apostol.

Ang Upper Saug River Irrigation Project naglangkob sa 1,040 ka ektarya gilauman nga matapos karong tuiga ug makapahimulos ang 300 ka mag-uuma.

Laing mga proyektong irigasyon sa Davao Region karong tuig naglakip sa pagtukod sa protection dike upstream sa Batutu Dam, ug river dredging sa Batutu River nga naa sa Montevista, Davao de Oro.

Naa sab ang nakompleto nga rehabilitation sa diversion dam sa Macangao Communal Irrigation System sa Lupon, Davao Oriental.

Isip kabahin sa paningkamot sa modernisasyon sa NIA mao ang "dam automation with trash and log collector" sa Libuganon River Irrigation System, Kapalong, Davao del Norte.

Gipahimug-atan sab ni Apostol ang kalampusan sa NIA-XI sa 2024. “In terms of the farmers we serve or the farmer-beneficiaries, as of the end of September 2024, NIA Region XI has 39,608 farmer-beneficiaries,” padayag ni Apostol.

Niining mga benepisyaryo nga mag-uuma, makapasiugda sila og 330 irrigators associations.

“For 2024 as of September, NIA XI is able to achieve its targets in terms of actual irrigated area for both 1st and 2nd cropping seasons of this year. That translates to 167.42 percent of cropping intensity for Davao Region,” dugang ni Apostol.

Sukad Disyembre 31, 2023, ang kahimtang sa kalamboan sa irigasyon sa rehiyon naa sa 61.32 porsiyento o kinatibuk-ang 108,869 ka ektarya uban ang serbisyo sa irigasyon. Kini nga gidaghanon naglakip na sa uban pang irigasyon systems sa mga ahensiya sa gobyerno ug pribado.

“The total potential irrigable area of the whole Region XI is 177,547 hectares. That leaves us an area of 68,678 hectares as areas that remain to be developed in the region,” pagtataw ni Apostol. (PR)