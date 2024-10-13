San Pedro PNP midepensa batok sa obispo

PAGKAHUMAN nga nabaniog sa social media ang giingong obispo sa usa ka sekta sa relihiyon nga gihuthotan sa alegasyong napulo ka mga sakop sa lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning (LGBTQ) sa usa ka hotel sa Padre Gomez Street, Davao City, mipagawas dayon og pamahayag ang San Pedro Police Station bahin niini.

Kini human nga naduhig ang ilang istasyon sa Facebook post sa usa ka alyas Marco, taga-Zamboanga City kinsa giingong nakuwangan sa gihatag nga assistance sa kapulisan dihang miadto sa ilang buhatan aron nga magpa-blotter.

Kahinumdoman nga dunay kaguliyang nga nahitabo sa usa ka hotel sa dakbayan sa Davao, Oktubre 10, 2024, sa gabii diin gi-alegar ni alyas Marco, gingong bishop sa usa ka sekta sa relihiyon, nga gihuthotan matud pa siya og mga LBGTQ members nga misud sa iyang lawak.

Petsa 11 sa Oktubre, mipatin-aw ang San Pedro PNP sa Facebook post:

"When he arrived (alyas Marco) at the station, he was immediately assisted by the police auxiliary, who gathered initial information. He was then directed to proceed to the desk officer. After recording the details of the report, the complainant was asked if he intended to file charges against the alleged perpetrators. However, he chose only to have the incident documented and requested that our personnel visit the scene. The desk officer then presented the draft blotter for his review and approval."

Giklaro sab sa kapulisan ang bersiyon sa blotter nga gi-post sa nagreklamo, dili mao ang opisyal nga kopya.

Dugang sa San Pedro Police Station, "we are committed to providing high-quality service to all Davaoeños. We will continue striving to ensure that all our clients receive the best possible service. We remain steadfast in our mission to serve and protect the people of Davao City."

Padayong ginasubay sa kapulisan sa San Pedro PNP ang kuha sa closed circuit television (CCTV) camera aron masayran ang tinuod nga nahitabo una pa man ang giingong pagpanagan sa mga binabaye pagawas sa hotel human sa wala nila pagsinabtanay tali sa giingong obispo.

Nanggawas sab ang komento sa usa ka Facebook post nga basin unya og nagpa extra-service ang nahisgutang obispo diin wala na kini kauyon sa gihanyag nga serbisyo.

Wala pa sab gikompirma sa kapulisan kung mga sakop ba sa LGBTQ ang nalambigit, apan subay sa post sa reklamante, mga LGBTQ ang mituktok sa iyang kuwarto.

Nagpadayon ang imbestigasyon sa maong hitabo. (JPC/JARN)