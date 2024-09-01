HE man you knew, the story you didn’t. “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” opens only in cinemas October 16. Tickets now available!

Christopher and Dana Reeve's dedication to curing spinal cord injury and improving quality of life for individuals, caregivers and families impacted by paralysis continues through the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation.

The story of Christopher Reeve is an astonishing rise from unknown actor to iconic movie star, and his definitive portrayal of Clark Kent/Superman set the benchmark for the superhero cinematic universes that dominate cinema today. Reeve portrayed the Man of Steel in four “Superman” films and played dozens of other roles that displayed his talent and range as an actor, before being injured in a near-fatal horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralyzed from the neck down.

After becoming a quadriplegic, he became a charismatic leader and activist in the quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries, as well as a passionate advocate for disability rights and care – all while continuing his career in cinema in front of and behind the camera and dedicating himself to his beloved family.

From the directors of “McQueen,” Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, this film includes never-before-seen intimate home movies and an extraordinary trove of personal archive material, as well as the first extended interviews ever filmed with Reeve’s three children about their father, and interviews with the A-list Hollywood actors who were Reeve’s colleagues and friends. The film is a moving and vivid cinematic telling of Reeve’s remarkable story.

In cinemas October 16, "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story" is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.

About “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

The film is directed by Ian Bonhôte & Peter Ettedgui. Written by Peter Ettedgui, and co-written by Ian Bonhôte & Otto Burnham.

Produced by Lizzie Gillett, Robert Ford and Ian Bonhôte. Featuring Alexandra Reeve Givens, Matthew Reeve, Will Reeve

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” is produced by Passion Pictures (“Searching For Sugar Man,” “The Territory”) and Misfits Entertainment (“McQueen,” “Rising Phoenix”).

New York-based production studio Words + Pictures financed and also produced the film. Words + Pictures, founded in 2021 by Connor Schell, is led by the creators and producers of the “30 for 30” series, the Emmy Award-winning “The Last Dance,” and the 2017 Oscar-winning “O.J.: Made in America.” PR