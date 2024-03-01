Surge in tourist arrivals eyed in Davao City’s MiceCon hosting

AN OFFICIAL from the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) anticipates a surge in tourist revenues, with a major contribution expected from the upcoming Philippine Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, and Exhibitions Conference (MiceCon).

Jennifer Romero, officer-in-charge of CTOO, shared this insight during the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, February 29, 2024, at the DCIPC building.

She said they are exploring ways to further improve the city's Mice facilities.

Currently, the largest Mice venue is indoors, and even the outdoor venue in Lanang. She hopes that they can attract more potential investors.

Romero said that enhancing Mice facilities will not only attract local groups but also entice international visitors to choose Davao City as their destination.

Councilor Al Ryan Alejandre, chair of the Committee on Tourism and Beautification, echoed Romero’s sentiments, saying that MiceCon is a significant income generator in tourism.

However, he acknowledged the challenge of the fair's higher cost compared to people from Luzon traveling to Hong Kong.

“Medyo challenge gyud sa part sa city pero wala me nawad-an ug pag-asa ana kay naa man uban mga direct flights pod nga padulong sa city (It's somewhat challenging for the city, but we remain hopeful that there will be direct flights to the city),” he said.

Meanwhile, Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz, chairperson of the committee on finance, ways and means, and appropriations, addressed the scarcity of convention centers in the city despite the growing MiceCon activities.

“Although maraming tao wanted to let’s say visit Davao City for conventions because of MiceCon ordinance but wala man gihapon tay mabutangan (Although many people want to visit Davao City for conventions because of the MiceCon ordinance, we still lack suitable venues,),” she said.

The Mice ordinance, approved on its third and final reading on June 14, 2022, aims to establish the Mice board of the city, tasked with managing activities for the effective execution of Mice-oriented services, activities, and programs. The Mice board comprises representatives from tourism-related businesses, lodging and dining establishments, travel and tour agencies, conference centers, caterers, and recreational areas. RGP

