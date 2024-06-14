Surprise simex in June

THE City Government of Davao announced a surprise comprehensive simulation exercise (simex) for June 2024.

Areas where strategic scenarios will be demonstrated will not be publicly disclosed to prevent panic and mass hysteria, as stated on the city’s official Facebook account on June 13.

“Laoman sa publiko nga mahimong guot ang dagan sa trapiko ug madelatar ang byahe nianang adlawa. Busa, ginahangyo sa tanang Dabawenyo ang pagsabot ug pag-cooperate sa maong aktibidad nga makatabang sab sa pagsiguro sa seguridad sa siyudad (The public should expect heavy traffic and possible flight delays that day. Therefore, all Dabawenyos are urged to understand and cooperate in this activity, which will also help ensure the city’s security),” the reminder said.

This exercise is part of the city’s Culture of Security campaign “May Nakita, Dapat Magsalita,” based on Executive Order (EO) 62, Series of 2021, adopting the Integrated Response on Terrorism Plan (Usahay II) of TF Davao and activating the Joint Security Forces Cluster in the event of terror attacks.

The Public Safety and Security Office under the City Mayor's Office, in coordination with Task Force Davao, will lead the exercise aimed at replicating near-real scenarios resembling actual world dynamics and complexities.

In December 2023, Davao City's security personnel demonstrated their commitment to protecting citizens in Juna Subdivision. They excelled in securing public convergence areas, executing strategic scenarios, and swiftly tracking and apprehending simulated suspects.

The exercise focused on enhancing responsiveness in the event of incidents like bombings, ensuring thorough protection of public gatherings and religious sites. This underscores their dedication to public safety and community defense. DEF