Survey: Dabawenyos trust DOST, DepEd, but skeptical of DPWH, DOF, DOJ

A RECENT survey by the University of Mindanao – Institute of Popular Opinion (UM-IPO) shows Dabawenyos place the most trust in government agencies focused on science, education, and technology, while infrastructure, finance, and justice departments face skepticism.

The online survey, conducted from January 9 to 26, 2026, gathered responses from 1,200 residents across the city’s three districts. Participants rated their trust in selected national government agencies (NGAs) as “much trust,” “little trust,” “no trust,” or “undecided.” The survey reached respondents via Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram ads targeting residents aged 18 and older and achieved a 95 percent confidence level with a 5 percent margin of error.

Top-ranked agencies

The Department of Science and Technology (Dost) topped the list with a net trust rating of 41.3 percent and a combined trust score of 87 percent. The Department of Education (DepEd) followed at 37 percent, with the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) close behind at 36.9 percent.

The Department of Energy (DOE) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) rounded out the top five with net trust ratings of 34.8 percent and 30.5 percent, respectively. Many residents credited these agencies for visible programs that directly impact education, technology, and social services.

“I see how DepEd and DOST programs benefit students and small innovators,” said Pam Lao, 25, a new public school teacher from Catalunan Pequeño. “Their projects are easier to appreciate because they directly affect education and technology in our daily lives.”

Mid-tier agencies

Departments including Agriculture (DA), Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Trade and Industry (DTI), and Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) fell into the middle tier. While their net trust ratings were moderate, many respondents indicated uncertainty or limited awareness of these agencies’ work.

“I think agencies like the DA and DENR play an important role,” said Ramon Castillo, 33, a travel agent. “But if their programs were more transparent and enforced fairly, people would have more confidence.”

Lower-ranked agencies

At the bottom of the rankings, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) posted a negative net trust rating of minus 13.1 percent, reflecting widespread distrust, at 16th place.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) scored a neutral 0 percent, while Finance (DOF) and Budget and Management (DBM) registered low ratings of 4.4 percent.

“Citizens expect transparency and efficiency, especially for projects like flood control,” said Patrix Ibero Cruz, 25, a student-engineer from Jose Maria College. “Delays or mismanagement by DPWH can quickly erode public trust—and in these cases, it’s people’s safety at stake.”

The survey underscored Dabawenyos' evolving expectations: visible outcomes, transparency, and consistent public engagement remain key drivers of institutional trust. DEF