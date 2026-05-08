Survey: Filipinos prefer public opinion in impeachment decisions

OVER four in ten Filipinos believe that public opinion should be the primary basis of Congress in voting for the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte, according to the March 2026 Philippine Public Opinion Monitor.

The latest Philippine Public Opinion Monitor asked Filipinos what factors Congress representatives should consider when voting on the Vice President’s impeachment. About 4 in 10 identify public opinion as the sole basis when voting for the impeachment (42%), while 29% think that the strength or weakness of evidence should be their basis.

Meanwhile, some Filipinos view that Congressmen should vote according to their conscience as legislators (9%), while another 9% think that they should vote according to the stance of their political allies.

A smaller share of Filipinos (11%) refused to answer the question.

By area, over 10 Filipinos in Metro Manila (42%) believe that the strength or weakness of evidence should be the basis of Congressmen in voting in the impeachment, followed by public opinion (26%) and their conscience as legislators (15%).

Meanwhile, Filipinos in Rest of Luzon (45%), Visayas (42%), and Mindanao (44%) identify that public opinion should be the basis of Congressmen in voting in the impeachment. In the Rest of Luzon, this is followed by the strength or weakness of evidence (29%), and their conscience as legislators (9%).

Aside from public opinion, respondents in Visayas also identified the strength or weakness of evidence (26%) and the stance of Congressmen’s political allies (14%) as the basis for voting for the impeachment. On the other hand, Filipinos from Mindanao also cited the strength and weakness of evidence (24%) in voting for the impeachment, the lowest proportion of respondents across all areas.

Meanwhile, 13% refused to answer.

The March 2026 nationwide survey, conducted from March 10 to 17, was done through face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,455 Filipinos residing in the Philippines, at a ±3% margin of error and 95% confidence level. At the subnational level, the margin of error is ±7% for the National Capital Region, ±4% for the rest of Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±6% for Mindanao, all at the same 95% confidence level. PR