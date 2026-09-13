Survey: Filipinos split on VP Sara Duterte impeachment outcome

FILIPINOS remain sharply divided on whether confidential and intelligence funds allocated to the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) were improperly spent, according to a survey released Tuesday by nonpartisan research firm Momentum Research.

The August 2026 issue of The National Momentum Survey found that 43.3 percent of respondents believe irregularities occurred in the liquidation of ₱612.5 million in confidential funds from 2022 to 2023, while 39 percent disagree. Another 12.9 percent expressed uncertainty, and 4.8 percent declined to answer.

Because the split falls within the survey’s ±2.5 percentage point margin of error, researchers noted there is no statistically significant majority on either side.

The survey comes as the Senate, sitting as an impeachment court, continues the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, where prosecutors recently concluded their evidence presentation regarding the disbursement and auditing of the funds.

Among the 43.3 percent who believe the funds were mishandled, nearly four out of five (78.9 percent) consider the alleged misuse a betrayal of public trust.

Despite the ongoing proceedings, nearly half of Filipino adults (47.9 percent) believe it is too early to determine whether the impeachment court should convict or acquit Duterte. Only 24.4 percent favored conviction, 16 percent backed acquittal, 8.4 percent remained undecided, and 3.3 percent declined to comment.

Geographic and political lines heavily influence public sentiment. In Duterte’s political stronghold of Mindanao, nearly half of respondents (48.4 percent) opposed the claim of irregular spending, compared to 29.6 percent who agreed. Conversely, 50.1 percent of respondents in the Rest of Luzon and 45.6 percent in Metro Manila agreed that irregularities took place.

Political alignment further reflected the divide: 58.2 percent of pro-Duterte respondents rejected claims of misuse, whereas pro-opposition (61.5 percent) and pro-Marcos (53.5 percent) respondents were predominantly inclined to believe irregularities occurred. Independents leaned slightly toward agreeing that irregularities took place, at 47.5 percent versus 33.9 percent who disagreed.

Age demographics also highlighted key differences, with Gen Z standing out as the only generation with a definitive stance. A majority of Gen Z respondents (51.9 percent) expressed conviction that irregularities occurred, compared to 31.1 percent who disagreed. Millennials leaned opposite, with 47.5 percent disagreeing and 38.9 percent agreeing, while Gen X and older generations remained split or undecided.

The face-to-face survey was conducted from August 18 to 23 among 1,487 Filipino adults nationwide. It carries a 95 percent confidence level with subnational margins of error ranging from ±3.8 percent to ±6.9 percent.

Beyond the confidential fund allocations, the trial against Duterte stems from a wider set of charges outlined in the articles of impeachment. In addition to allegations of improper fund liquidation, the Vice President faces accusations of amassing unexplained wealth, offering monetary bribes to DepEd personnel to bypass procurement regulations, and making public statements contracting or threatening the assassination of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the First Lady, and the former Speaker of the House. RGL