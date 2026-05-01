Survey: Jobs, wage hikes top Filipinos’ priority list

THE lack of employment opportunities and low wages are the top issues Filipinos want the government to address, according to the March 2026 nationwide survey of independent public opinion firm WR Numero.

The latest Philippine Public Opinion Monitor asked Filipinos to choose up to three policy issues the government should prioritize from a provided list. The nationwide survey was conducted from March 10-17 and was done through face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,455 Filipinos residing in the Philippines.

Creating jobs and livelihood (63%) and increasing workers’ wages (49%) emerged as top concerns for Filipinos, up by 41 and 15 percentage points, respectively from November 2025.

Meanwhile, 4 in 10 want the government to prioritize fighting illegal drugs (40%), followed by combating corruption and other wrongdoings in government (32%), and lowering the prices of goods and other basic goods (26%).

Nearly the same share also stressed the importance of fighting crime (14%), combating poverty and assisting the poor (12%), and fair enforcement of the law for both the powerful and ordinary citizens (10%).

A smaller number of respondents meanwhile urged the government to prioritize reducing taxes and other government fees (6%), holding accountable those involved in anomalous government flood control projects (6%), legalizing same-sex marriage (5%), and strengthening preparedness and response to typhoons, earthquakes, and other disasters (5%).

Some Filipinos also supported the protection and care for OFWs in different countries (4%), defense against China’s intrusion in the West Philippine Sea (4%), strengthening our coast guards and armed forces for national defense (4%), regulating political dynasties (3%) and legalizing divorce (1%).

The nationwide survey, conducted from Mar. 10-17, was done through face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,455 Filipinos residing in the Philippines, at a ±3% margin of error and 95% confidence level. At the subnational level, the margin of error is ±7% for the National Capital Region, ±4% for the rest of Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±5% for Mindanao, all at the same 95% confidence level. PR