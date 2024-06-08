Survey: Rep. Zamora is top performer

REPRESENTATIVE Maricar Zamora of Davao de Oro District 1 has been named the top-performing representative in the Davao Region for the first quarter of 2024, according to the 'Boses ng Bayan' (Voices of the People) national survey conducted by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMD).

Zamora secured the top spot with an 89.8 percent rating in the survey, conducted from March 18 to 24, highlighting remarkable efficacy and exceptional achievements in legislative efforts, constituent services, and district representation—all crucial evaluation indicators.

She expressed her gratitude for the trust given by her constituents and vowed to continue serving them effectively.

"I also thank the national government and all partner agencies for the programs extended to our district. These programs have allowed me to serve our constituents effectively. This result will inspire me to do better not only because we are evaluated by our performance, but because our people deserve better and effective service,” she said.

Rep. Claude Bautista of Davao Occidental ranked second with 88.5 percent while Rep. Paolo Duterte of Davao City was third with an 87.3 percent satisfaction score.

Other notable lawmakers in the region include Representatives John Tracy Cagas of Davao del Sur (85.1) in fourth place, Isidro Ungab of Davao City (83.6) in fifth, Cheeno Miguel Almario of Davao Oriental (82.4) sixth, and Aldu Dujali of Davao del Norte (80.7) seventh.

Meanwhile, Rep. Pantaleon Alvarez of Davao del Norte (78.3) came eighth while Ruwel Peter Gonzaga of Davao de Oro (76.8) was ninth, Nelson Dayanghirang of Davao Oriental (73.4) 10th, and Vincent Garcia of Davao City (70.2) rounded out the list, placing them ninth to 11th, respectively.

Dr. Paul Martinez, Executive Director of RPMD, emphasized the significance of these ratings, especially in the lead-up to the 2025 elections. Martinez recommended that representatives with declining ratings review or modify their programs or services to better serve their constituents.

The survey, which involved 10,000 adult participants nationwide, provides valuable insights into public opinion, ensuring accurate representation from every region. With a margin of error of +/-1% and a 95% confidence level, the survey offers reliable findings that reflect the viewpoints of the population.

“He underscored that these ratings serve as pivotal indicators of voter satisfaction or dissatisfaction, thus carrying significant implications for Representatives considering reelection or aspiring for higher office,” RPMD said in their post, citing the assessment of Martinez.

The 'Boses ng Bayan' national survey by RPMD serves as a crucial tool for assessing public officials' performance in the Philippines, promoting accountability, transparency, and continuous improvements in governance. DEF