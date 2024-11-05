Suspect arrested in siblings’ attack

POLICE arrested the suspect in the stabbing of two siblings at Baguio Police Station at 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2024, at Purok Durian, Barangay Tawan-Tawan, Baguio District, Davao City.

The victims, identified as "Jex," 30, and "Jason," 28, were attacked by the suspect, "Allan," 44, after they confronted him at his home over an old dispute. The siblings did not realize Allan was behind them before he struck with a bladed weapon.

Jex sustained injuries to his head and back, while Jason suffered wounds to his back. Both were quickly taken to the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) for treatment and remain under care as of this report.

The suspect is now in custody at Baguio Police Station, where authorities seized a 55.9-inch machete used in the attack. JPC