Suspect caught with P727-K shabu, firearm

A MAN was arrested for allegedly possessing illegal drugs worth over P700,000 in Davao City.

Police Major Kevin Rapiz, chief of the Ecoland Police Station, identified the suspect as alias Jay-Ar, 35, a married resident of Davao City.

The suspect will face charges under the Republic Act (RA) 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591, the Comprehensive Law on Firearms and Ammunition. He was found with P727,025 worth of suspected shabu during the arrest.

Additionally, a .45 caliber firearm was seized in a buy-bust operation conducted by Ecoland Police Station operatives at 1 a.m. on July 21, 2024.

Rapiz noted that the suspect had been under surveillance for several days and was known to be both elusive and armed.

The police extend their gratitude to the community and informants who aided in the successful apprehension of the suspect. JPC