THE suspect in the killing of a 30-year-old engineer in Davao City was arrested in Davao del Norte on November 25, five days after the victim was gunned down in Barangay Matina Pangi.

The suspect was apprehended at Purok 5, Barangay El Salvador, New Corella, Davao del Norte, through an intensified hot pursuit operation led by Police Major Joel Caesar V. Cabe, commander of Police Station 3-Talomo.

The victim, identified as Engr. Arvie John Dela Cruz Ragonton, was shot while driving along Carlos Garcia Highway near Orange Grove in Matina Pangi at around 8:07 a.m. on November 20.

Ragonton, a native of Pigcawayan, Cotabato Province, was working as a site engineer for a real estate development project in Davao City. He was reportedly on his way to work when armed men opened fire on his vehicle.

The operation involved personnel from the DCPO City Intelligence Unit, City Special Operations Group and Traffic Enforcement Unit, alongside the New Corella Municipal Police Station, intelligence units and mobile force companies from Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro, and the Regional Special Operations Group of Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao).

DCPO City Director Police Colonel Peter B. Madria supervised the operation.

Authorities recovered two .45-caliber pistols, a long-barrel Jolen gun, ammunition, empty cartridge cases, firearm magazines and other items considered relevant to the investigation.

In a separate follow-up operation, police also recovered a gray-and-black Honda Click motorcycle in Nabunturan, Davao de Oro, which investigators believe may have been used in the shooting.

The Land Transportation Office verified that the motorcycle was registered under the name of the suspect's daughter. It has been secured for further examination.

The motive behind Ragonton's killing has yet to be established as investigators continue to examine the recovered evidence and gather information surrounding the incident.

Police are also pursuing leads on the possible involvement of another individual allegedly connected to the shooting.

The suspect remains under police custody pending the filing of appropriate charges. DEF