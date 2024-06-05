Suspect in stabbing remains scot-free

THE man who allegedly stabbed his live-in partner to death in Purok 10, Burgunde Street, Brgy. Tacunan, Tugbok District, Davao City, at 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2024, remains scot-free.

According to the report from the police, they received a call from the victim's neighbor, alias Emily.

The police report added that prior to the bloody incident, the victim was with her friends and live-in partner having a drinking spree.

Around 5:30 p.m. on the same date, the victim and the suspect went home.

The neighbor of the victim called the police at around 7:45 p.m., saying that she heard a scream from a woman asking for help. The neighbor added that they went to the victim's house and saw the suspect dragging someone to the second floor of the house.

Upon noticing that someone saw what he was doing, the suspect fled in an unknown direction.

When the police arrived, the victim was already lying on the floor bleeding, with two stab wounds in the chest.

The kitchen knife used in the crime was also recovered from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the police report did not reveal the motive of the crime.

A hot pursuit operation is now ongoing to arrest the suspect. JPC, RGV

