Suspects in Matina armed robberies being tracked

THE Davao City Police Office (DCPO) is tracking two riding-in-tandem suspects linked to a series of armed robbery incidents in Barangay Matina, Talomo District on Oct. 6, 2026, even as police maintain the city remains safe overall.

Speaking at the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps conference on Wednesday, October 7, DCPO spokesperson Lt. Col. Ma. Teresita Gaspan confirmed that three interconnected robbery incidents took place within minutes of each other in the early morning hours of October 6, 2026.

According to police records, the suspects — riding on what was allegedly a Honda Click motorcycle — first targeted a female student walking home inside a subdivision in Talomo at around 1:35 a.m., holding her at gunpoint and taking her bag containing ₱2,000 in cash and personal belongings.

A few minutes later, at 1:37 a.m., the suspects arrived at a nearby repair shop where several people were drinking. When the shop owner retaliated by throwing a chair at them, one of the suspects fired a shot, hitting the owner in the arm.

The suspects then fled toward Matina, where they robbed a minimart of another ₱2,000 in cash.

Gaspan said investigators are reviewing and inventorying CCTV footage along the suspects' travel route to establish a clear timeline of their movements. She clarified that images circulating on social media purporting to show one of the suspects' faces were AI-generated and not authentic.

Police have brought the victims to the Crime Laboratory's Forensic Unit to draft a composite sketch based on witness descriptions.

Gaspan described the recent string of robberies as an isolated case, noting that the city recorded zero robbery incidents for the entire month of September before the spree resurfaced this October. She assured the public that the city remains safe and that police are ready to respond.

"We assure you nga masolve namo ni nga problema (We assure you that we will solve this problem)," she said.

Gaspan said the DCPO has intensified citywide foot and mobile patrols, particularly as crime trends typically rise during the last quarter of the year. She urged residents and businesses with clear CCTV footage of the area to coordinate with law enforcement.

DCPO announced on Tuesday that it has set up a ₱500,000 cash reward for information that leads to the suspects' identification and arrest. GRS