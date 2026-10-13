Suspects in packaging owner’s shooting still being identified

SUSPECTS in the fatal shooting of a packaging company owner and his driver at a gasoline station in Barangay Nanyo, Panabo City, Davao del Norte, on Friday afternoon, October 9, have yet to be identified as police continue to examine closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and other digital evidence.

Police are investigating the killing of Lyndon Caliso and his driver, Rolando Mahinog, who were inside a black Toyota Hilux being refueled at around 1:40 p.m. when an unidentified motorcycle-riding gunman opened fire on them.

Both victims died in the attack, while the gunman fled the scene.

In a phone interview with SunStar on Monday, October 13, Police Lieutenant Vanessa H. Quibel, public information officer of the Davao del Norte Police Provincial Office (DNPPO), said investigators had already obtained CCTV images and sought assistance from the police cybercrime unit to examine digital evidence that could help identify the suspect.

“Ongoing ang amoang investigations but we have already extracted CCTV images,” Quibel said.

She added that the cybercrime unit had been tapped to assist in examining digital images and other electronic evidence gathered during the investigation.

Quibel said investigators were looking into different possible angles, including whether the shooting was connected to the victims’ work or business activities. However, police have yet to establish the motive behind the attack.

Panabo City acting police chief Lieutenant Colonel Ronald Lao earlier identified Caliso as one of the owners of First Panabo Repacking Corporation and Mahinog as his driver.

“Na corpu- corporation 'yung First Panabo Repacking Corporation, 'yun ang ano niya [trabaho]. Doon siya nagpalagi kasi isa siya sa may-ari,” he said over a media interview.

Lao said initial information showed that the two were at the gasoline station when a motorcycle-riding gunman shot them before escaping.

Investigators are retracing the victims’ movements before the shooting, including their route from their establishment to the gasoline station.

Police are also interviewing the victims’ relatives and other individuals who may provide information relevant to the case.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect or determine whether the attack stemmed from a personal dispute, a work-related conflict or another motive.

Quibel also said the victims’ families declined requests for autopsies, citing privacy concerns.

Police continue to gather evidence and examine available CCTV footage to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting and identify the person responsible. DEF