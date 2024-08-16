Suspects in stabbing nabbed in less than 2 mins

THREE suspects in a stabbing on August 13, 2024, were arrested by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) less than two minutes after the crime was committed.

According to the spot report, the three suspects who were laborers were involved in a heated argument with the victim in front of Big Hero's Establishment on F. Torres St., Barangay 11-B, Davao City. The victim immediately received medical attention and was sent to Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) after receiving a stab wound on the neck inflicted with a scissor and barbecue stick.

It can be noted that Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) director Brig. Gen Nicolas D. Torre III vowed to bolster and improve the region's 911 emergency systems and utilize state-of-the-art technologies to enable a prompt response time, which would make our medical response team competitive from other urbanized areas in the Philippines, such as Quezon City.

“Nothing really new, spectacular. One of the things siguro is… the implementation of 911. Considering that Davao City is the birthplace of 911. Let us see if we can achieve [this] na pag kayo na nag-dial ng emergency number we can be there in just three minutes or reasonable time,” Torre told the Davao media during his assumption as the PRO-Davao director, on June 16, 2024.

(Nothing really new, spectacular. One of the things is probably… the implementation of 911. Considering that Davao City is the birthplace of 911. Let us see if we can achieve [this] when you dial the emergency number we can be there in just three minutes or at a reasonable time).

In July this year, Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte said the brigadier general’s idea of a three-minute emergency quick response in the city is “unrealistic."

“Does he want us to expect nga pag-abot sa panahon nga naa ng three-minute response nya mahuman nang problemaha na, then show us. Hawud man kaha ka. (Does he want us to expect that the three-minute response can solve this problem and if so, then show us. You think you are a hot shot),” Duterte was quoted as saying in his podcast aired on his official Facebook page. DEF