Suzara named FIVB exec vice president

RAMON “Tats” Suzara was elected president of the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) only last September and just over the weekend was named executive vice president (EVP) of the sport’s world body International Volleyball Federation or FIVB.

“It’s a great distinction and honor to be named as executive vice president of the FIVB because it will give Philippine volleyball great opportunities ahead,” said Suzara, who will carry out the task under Brazil’s Fabio Azevedo, who was elected new president of the FIVB during its 39th General Assembly and Elections last week in Porto, Portugal.

“Not only will our national teams benefit, but the entire Philippine volleyball,” Suzara said. “We are very thankful to the FIVB, former president Dr. Ary Graça, and new president Fabio Azevedo for trusting me as the new FIVB executive vice president.”

Suzara will serve as EVP for four years as he also carries out his responsibilities as AVC head and president of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF).

He was joined in the congress by PNVF vice president Ricky Palou, secretary-general Donaldo “Don” Caringal, and director Tonyboy Liao in Porto.

Suzara presented to more than 200 members of the FIVB a comprehensive preview of the Philippines’ first-time and solo hosting of the FIVB Men’s World Championship from September 12 to 28 next year. PR