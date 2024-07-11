Swimmer Paolo Miguel Labanon wins Davao's first 2 Palaro 2024 gold medals

Davao City swimmer Paolo Miguel Lim Labanon fulfilled his promise to leave a lasting legacy as he competed in his final Palarong Pambansa, securing Davao Region's first two gold medals at the Cebu City Sports Center on Thursday, July 11.

Labanon, a senior high school student at Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao, dominated the secondary boys' 400-meter freestyle and 200m butterfly events.

"In my first event, the 400-meter freestyle, I was slightly nervous. I wondered if I would meet my time goal. After the swim, I was surprised to be only milliseconds short of the national record. I didn't expect to beat my personal best," he said in a phone interview with SunStar Davao Thursday evening.

The Dabawenyo ace clocked four minutes and 8.78 seconds in the 400m freestyle, outpacing Anton Paulo Dominick Della (4:17.36) of Ilocos Region and Aishel Cid Evangelista (4:18.55) of the National Capital Region (NCR). Della and Evangelista claimed the silver and bronze, respectively.