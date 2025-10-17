Switching power breaks in different parts of Davao City on Oct 18, 19

DAVAO Light and Power Co., Inc. (Davao Light) will conduct switching power interruptions on Saturday and Sunday, October 18 and 19, in different parts of Davao City.

The first set of switching power interruptions is necessary to conduct pole relocation along Cabantian Road from the Buhangin Police Station 5 to Holy Child. To avoid a longer power interruption, the loads from the affected lines will be transferred to a nearby substation for 45 minutes anytime between 11:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, October 18. Meanwhile, the normalization or return of loads to their normal setup will be conducted for 45 minutes anytime between 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 19.

Specifically affected are those from Buhangin Substation to the crossing of diversion road, going along Jehovah's Witnesses Assembly Hall, then to Cabantian Road along Holy Child, Buhangin Memorial, Gaisano Grand Citygate Mall, and crossing Milan.

In connection, an 8-hour power interruption will be conducted to facilitate the necessary works from 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 18 to 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 19. Customers along Cabantian Road from Davao Christian Church to Holy Child College, including St. Mary of the Perpetual Rosary Parish, Osorio Compound, Sand Village, Villa Park Subdivision, portions of Northcrest Drive, A.P. Dela Cerna Facility, and nearby areas, will be affected by this service disruption.

The second set of switching power interruptions is necessary to conduct line works for the Binugao to Toril 69kV line. The affected lines will be transferred for 45 minutes anytime between 12:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 19, affecting customers from the entire Dumoy area going to Daliao Toril, including Vales Beach; going to Libby Road, Toril Memorial via Bago Aplaya Road, and nearby areas.

Also affected are those in the entire Puan area going to Mercury Ulas, the entire Toril area to the Carabao statue, Eden Bayabas, including Lubogan, Tagakpan, and Manambulan, and nearby areas.

A 4-hour power interruption will also be conducted to facilitate the necessary works from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 19, affecting customers from the Carabao Statue, Saavedra Street, Toril up to the entire Binugao area, including Sirawan and Catigan areas.

Meanwhile, the normalization or return of loads to their normal setup will be conducted for 45 minutes anytime between 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 19. Specifically affected are those from the entire Toril area going to the Carabao statue, Eden Bayabas, including Lubogan, Tagakpan, Manambulan, and nearby areas.

Davao Light apologizes for the inconvenience caused by these scheduled power interruptions. But it will exert all efforts to restore electric service as scheduled or earlier. However, there may be instances where restoration may extend beyond the schedule due to unavoidable circumstances.

Safety is paramount to the company, and Davao Light reminds the public to always take extra precautions when passing by activity areas where line repairs and maintenance are being done. Please heed and follow warning signs, especially in areas where personnel operate heavy equipment.

Please contact our 24/7 Customer Contact Service at (082) 229 3572 or 0919 056 3572 for any power interruption that will fall outside the given schedule. PR