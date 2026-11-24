STRENGTHENING food security begins at the community level, and Barangays Tacunan and Biao Guianga are setting the pace, emerging as this year’s top performers during the Davao City Agriculturist’s Office (Cagro) Gulayan sa Barangay Awarding Ceremony on November 20, 2026.

Dr. Antonio Obsioma, Head of CAgrO, told the City Information Office (CIO) that Gulayan sa Barangay program serves as a model that Dabawenyos can use in establishing their own backyard gardens, emphasizing that the initiative directly supports the city’s food security.

“Ang Gulayan sa Barangay, murag demo farm sa barangay level nga pwede nga basehan sa mga households nga magtanom. Gipakusog nato ni tungod kay ang priority ni mayor ang food security. So dili lang siya sa barangay pati sa school ug households (The Gulayan sa Barangay, like a demo farm at the barangay level, can serve as a model for households to start planting. We are intensifying this because our city mayor’s priority is food security. So, it’s not just in the barangay but also in schools and households),” he said.

In the Urban Category, Barangay Tacunan clinched first place, followed by Barangay Matina Pangi in second place and Barangay Vicente Hizon Sr. in third place.

In the Rural Category, Barangay Biao Guianga emerged as first place, followed by Barangay Tungkalan in second place, and Barangay Colasas in third place.

The winning barangays received cash prizes of P50,000 for first place, P30,000 for second place, and P20,000 for third place, as well as plaques and vegetable seeds.

Certificates of recognition were also awarded to participating barangays at the district and city levels in both categories.

Obsioma also encouraged Dabawenyos to bring the initiative into their own homes to ensure a more accessible and sustainable source of fresh vegetables for their families.

“Magpadayon ta og pagtanom og gulay para sa atoang kaugalingon, sa atoang pamilya ug sa mga lain pang lumulupyo sa Davao City. Kinahanglan ayohon nato nga wala kaayoy chemical ang mga pagkaon ug ato pud sabton nga dili lang ang health sa tao ug sa hayop kung dili ang katibuk-an nga health sa atoang kinaiyahan. Kay kung daoton nato ang kinaiyahan unsa pa may magamit sa mga sumusunod na henerasyon (Let’s continue planting vegetables for ourselves, our families, and the other residents of Davao City. We need to ensure that there are very few chemicals in our food, and we should also understand that it’s not just the health of humans and animals, but the overall health of our environment),” he added.

As part of the Organic Month celebration, Cargo will also conduct a training on organic vegetable production and seed-keeping practices for the Buhangin and Bunawan Districts on November 24, 2026.

Dabawenyos may purchase fresh organic produce at the Organic Farmers’ Market every Thursday and Friday at the Rizal Park from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CIO