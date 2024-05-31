Tagakpan cemetery reopens

The cemetery, spanning 23,779 sq. m., underwent rehabilitation in 2021, with a budget of P50.5 million. Phase one of the rehabilitation introduced various improvements, including a concrete fence, road, canal, administrative buildings, guardhouse, and comfort facilities.

“Ang phase two natin ongoing pa ang design and ang programming sa City Engineering Office so yun after that bidding siya then implementation then wait nalang tayo sa phase two project (Phase two is still in progress with the design and programming by the City Engineering Office. After finalizing these, we will proceed to bid, implementation, and await the phase two project),” she said.

Residents of the Tugbok district can access cemetery services, with ossuary payments priced at P220 for bones and an urn for newborn babies.

Compartmentalized niches are available at varying rates: P7,040 for the first level, P8,800 for the second level, P7,920 for the third level, and P6,160 for the fourth level, with a six-year contract term. However, Esperancilla clarified that these prices exclude the coffin and niche cover.

Those interested in availing of cemetery services need only visit the CEE office and present photocopies of the deceased's death certificate.

Joel C. Juntong, barangay captain of Tagakpan, expressed gratitude for the cemetery's opening, highlighting its affordability compared to other burial options.

“Dako gyud kaayo ning tabang. Nihangyo na gyud ko sa City Mayor’s Office na palubngan na gyud kay ang nagka lain-lain na sementeryo mubayad tag P20,000 o P18,000 o P16,000 karon makatipid na ang tao mao nang dako kaayo ko og pasalamat (This is a tremendous help. I pleaded with the City Mayor’s Office to permit burials here because in other cemeteries, people have to pay around P20,000, P18,000, or P16,000. Now, residents can save a significant amount of money, and for that, I am very grateful),” he said.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian 'Baste' Duterte presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony during the cemetery's inauguration. In his address, he encouraged Dabawenyos to adopt a healthy lifestyle, emphasizing the allocation of significant local government funds to healthcare and burial services. He commended the rehabilitated Tagakpan Cemetery for its accessibility to all, especially the less fortunate.

“Ang kamaayo ani kay accessible labi na sa kapobrehon ang pagpalubong so as much as possible gusto man gyud nato nga kung dili libre ang mahatag sa gobyerno pagpalubong kanang pinakagamay na gasto ang inyuhang igawas na kwarta (The great thing about this is its accessibility, especially for the poor who wish to bury their loved ones here. Ideally, if the government cannot provide free burial services, we hope they can at least offer a more affordable option that requires only a small amount of money),” he said.

The Tagakpan cemetery is the second to undergo rehabilitation following the Wireless cemetery. RGP