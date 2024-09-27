Tagum boosts fight vs dengue

Mayor Rey T. Uy issued Executive Order (E.O.) 065 series of 2024, which initiates the Citywide Clean-Up Drive, along with E.O. 062 series of 2024, creating the Aedes-Borne Viral Diseases Task Force. These measures respond to the rising number of dengue cases and related fatalities.

In a Facebook post on September 25, 2024, Tagum City Health Office (CHO) urged residents, “Ayaw lang hinumdomi, buhata ang 5S para mapugngan ang dengue (Do not just remember; practice the 5S to reduce dengue cases).”

CHO underscored immediate action and encouraged the public to implement the 5S strategy: Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; Self-protect against bites; Seek early medical consultation; Support fogging in outbreak areas; and Sustain hydration. They also highlighted the importance of the 4 p.m. habit and the Oplan Kulob initiative.

The CHO advised anyone experiencing dengue symptoms to visit the nearest Barangay Health Center for diagnosis and treatment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes, characterized by high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. While many cases are mild, the virus can lead to severe complications and even death, especially in tropical and subtropical regions like the Philippines.

As of September 21, 2024, the Tagum City Health Office (Tagum CHO) reported nine dengue-related deaths and 1,781 cases. This marks an increase of three deaths from last month, including two female children — one aged three from Barangay Madaum and another aged seven from Barangay Cuambogan.

The barangays with the highest dengue case counts from January 1 to September 21, 2024, are Barangay Visayan Village (274 cases), Barangay Mankilam (234 cases), Barangay Apokon (222 cases), Barangay Madaum (147 cases), and Barangay La Filipina (139 cases).

Of the reported 1,781 dengue cases, 511 are individuals aged 16 and older, 464 are aged six to ten, 492 are aged zero to five, and 314 are aged 11 to 15. RGP