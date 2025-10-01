Tagum CHO denies HIV outbreak

THE Tagum City Health Office (CHO-Tagum) clarified that there is no official declaration of a Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) outbreak in the city, following concerns from residents over circulating reports.

“Ginapahimangnuan ang tanan nga aktibo nato nga ginamonitor ang tanan nga infectious disease trends ug base sa kasamtangang sitwasyon, WALAY OFFICIAL DECLARATION nga adunay HIV outbreak sa Tagum City sumala sa DOH standards,” CHO-Tagum said in a statement on Monday, September 29, 2025.

(We inform everyone that we are actively monitoring all infectious disease trends, and based on the current situation, there is NO OFFICIAL DECLARATION of an HIV outbreak in Tagum City according to DOH standards.)

The health office acknowledged that HIV remains a serious public health concern in Tagum but stressed that the current number of cases does not meet the threshold for an epidemiological outbreak.

Protection of privacy and testing protocols

CHO reiterated its commitment to protecting the privacy of individuals who undergo HIV testing or are living with HIV (PLHIV), in line with Republic Act No. 11166 or the Philippine HIV and Aids Policy Act.

The office reminded the public that HIV testing must be voluntary and conducted with informed consent, adding that mandatory testing is prohibited by law. It also encouraged residents to get tested, highlighting that the service is free, confidential, and includes counseling.

Residents may avail themselves of these services at the CHO-Reproductive Health and Wellness Clinic located on Mabini Street, Brgy. Magugpo South, Tagum City, from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public was further advised to practice safe sex by consistently using condoms, consider taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV, and seek treatment if already diagnosed. Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) is provided free of charge.

HIV cases in Tagum City and the region

According to the CHO’s Reproductive Health and Wellness Center, 23 HIV cases were recorded in Tagum City as of May 2025. Around 1,600 individuals were tested for HIV between January and April of the same year.

From 1993 to 2022, Tagum City documented a total of 769 HIV cases, ranking second in the Davao Region after Davao City, which reported 4,171 cases during the same period.

Regionwide, 177 HIV cases and four deaths were recorded from January to February 2025.

The HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines shows that the highest incidence rates continue to be among individuals aged 25 to 34 and 15 to 24—age groups typically considered sexually active. Most cases involve men who have sex with men (MSM), though there are also cases involving heterosexual transmission and children who acquired the virus from their mothers.

Understanding HIV

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV attacks the body’s immune system by targeting white blood cells, leaving individuals vulnerable to infections such as tuberculosis and certain cancers.

HIV is transmitted through body fluids such as blood, semen, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. It cannot be spread through casual contact like kissing, hugging, or sharing food.

The virus can be prevented and managed with Antiretroviral Therapy (ART). Without treatment, HIV can progress to AIDS over several years.

Early symptoms of HIV may include fever, rash, sore throat, and headache. As the immune system weakens, more severe symptoms can develop, such as swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, diarrhea, prolonged fever, and persistent cough. DEThe Tagum City Health Office (CHO-Tagum) clarified that there is no official declaration of a Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) outbreak in the city, following concerns from residents over circulating reports.

“Ginapahimangnuan ang tanan nga aktibo nato nga ginamonitor ang tanan nga infectious disease trends ug base sa kasamtangang sitwasyon, WALAY OFFICIAL DECLARATION nga adunay HIV outbreak sa Tagum City sumala sa DOH standards,” CHO-Tagum said in a statement on Monday, September 29, 2025.

(We inform everyone that we are actively monitoring all infectious disease trends, and based on the current situation, there is NO OFFICIAL DECLARATION of an HIV outbreak in Tagum City according to DOH standards.)

The health office acknowledged that HIV remains a serious public health concern in Tagum but stressed that the current number of cases does not meet the threshold for an epidemiological outbreak.

Protection of privacy and testing protocols

CHO reiterated its commitment to protecting the privacy of individuals who undergo HIV testing or are living with HIV (PLHIV), in line with Republic Act No. 11166 or the Philippine HIV and Aids Policy Act.

The office reminded the public that HIV testing must be voluntary and conducted with informed consent, adding that mandatory testing is prohibited by law. It also encouraged residents to get tested, highlighting that the service is free, confidential, and includes counseling.

Residents may avail themselves of these services at the CHO-Reproductive Health and Wellness Clinic located on Mabini Street, Brgy. Magugpo South, Tagum City, from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public was further advised to practice safe sex by consistently using condoms, consider taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV, and seek treatment if already diagnosed. Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) is provided free of charge.

HIV cases in Tagum City and the region

According to the CHO’s Reproductive Health and Wellness Center, 23 HIV cases were recorded in Tagum City as of May 2025. Around 1,600 individuals were tested for HIV between January and April of the same year.

From 1993 to 2022, Tagum City documented a total of 769 HIV cases, ranking second in the Davao Region after Davao City, which reported 4,171 cases during the same period.

Regionwide, 177 HIV cases and four deaths were recorded from January to February 2025.

The HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines shows that the highest incidence rates continue to be among individuals aged 25 to 34 and 15 to 24—age groups typically considered sexually active. Most cases involve men who have sex with men (MSM), though there are also cases involving heterosexual transmission and children who acquired the virus from their mothers.

Understanding HIV

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV attacks the body’s immune system by targeting white blood cells, leaving individuals vulnerable to infections such as tuberculosis and certain cancers.

HIV is transmitted through body fluids such as blood, semen, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. It cannot be spread through casual contact like kissing, hugging, or sharing food.

The virus can be prevented and managed with Antiretroviral Therapy (ART). Without treatment, HIV can progress to AIDS over several years.

Early symptoms of HIV may include fever, rash, sore throat, and headache. As the immune system weakens, more severe symptoms can develop, such as swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, diarrhea, prolonged fever, and persistent cough.



The Tagum City Health Office (CHO-Tagum) clarified that there is no official declaration of a Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) outbreak in the city, following concerns from residents over circulating reports.

“Ginapahimangnuan ang tanan nga aktibo nato nga ginamonitor ang tanan nga infectious disease trends ug base sa kasamtangang sitwasyon, WALAY OFFICIAL DECLARATION nga adunay HIV outbreak sa Tagum City sumala sa DOH standards,” CHO-Tagum said in a statement on Monday, September 29, 2025.

(We inform everyone that we are actively monitoring all infectious disease trends, and based on the current situation, there is NO OFFICIAL DECLARATION of an HIV outbreak in Tagum City according to DOH standards.)

The health office acknowledged that HIV remains a serious public health concern in Tagum but stressed that the current number of cases does not meet the threshold for an epidemiological outbreak.

Protection of privacy and testing protocols

CHO reiterated its commitment to protecting the privacy of individuals who undergo HIV testing or are living with HIV (PLHIV), in line with Republic Act No. 11166 or the Philippine HIV and Aids Policy Act.

The office reminded the public that HIV testing must be voluntary and conducted with informed consent, adding that mandatory testing is prohibited by law. It also encouraged residents to get tested, highlighting that the service is free, confidential, and includes counseling.

Residents may avail themselves of these services at the CHO-Reproductive Health and Wellness Clinic located on Mabini Street, Brgy. Magugpo South, Tagum City, from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public was further advised to practice safe sex by consistently using condoms, consider taking pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) to prevent HIV, and seek treatment if already diagnosed. Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) is provided free of charge.

HIV cases in Tagum City and Davao Region

According to the CHO’s Reproductive Health and Wellness Center, 23 HIV cases were recorded in Tagum City as of May 2025. Around 1,600 individuals were tested for HIV between January and April of the same year.

From 1993 to 2022, Tagum City documented a total of 769 HIV cases, ranking second in the Davao Region after Davao City, which reported 4,171 cases during the same period.

Regionwide, 177 HIV cases and four deaths were recorded from January to February 2025.

The HIV/AIDS Registry of the Philippines shows that the highest incidence rates continue to be among individuals aged 25 to 34 and 15 to 24—age groups typically considered sexually active. Most cases involve men who have sex with men (MSM), though there are also cases involving heterosexual transmission and children who acquired the virus from their mothers.

Understanding HIV

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), HIV attacks the body’s immune system by targeting white blood cells, leaving individuals vulnerable to infections such as tuberculosis and certain cancers.

HIV is transmitted through body fluids such as blood, semen, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. It cannot be spread through casual contact like kissing, hugging, or sharing food.

The virus can be prevented and managed with Antiretroviral Therapy (ART). Without treatment, HIV can progress to AIDS over several years.

Early symptoms of HIV may include fever, rash, sore throat, and headache. As the immune system weakens, more severe symptoms can develop, such as swollen lymph nodes, weight loss, diarrhea, prolonged fever, and persistent cough. RGP