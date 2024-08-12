Tagum CHO urges action as dengue cases surge

“Panalipdi ang imong kaugalingon ug ang imong mga minahal Tagumenyos, pasa sa mas healthy Tagum, magtinabangay kita para masumpo ang pagdaghan pa sa dengue (Protect yourself and your loved ones, Tagumenyos. For a healthier Tagum, let’s work together to curb the spread of dengue),” Tagum CHO wrote in their post on Friday, August 9, 2024.

According to the City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (CESU), dengue cases in the city have increased to 1,101, resulting in three deaths. Barangay Visayan Village has the highest number of cases with 157, followed by Barangay Mankilam with 148, and Barangay Apokon with 136.

Of the 1,101 cases, 350 are individuals aged 16 and above, 272 are between six and ten years old, 285 are between zero and five years old, and 194 are between 11 and 15 years old.

The Tagum CHO said that anyone experiencing common symptoms of dengue should immediately visit the nearest barangay health center or hospital for a check-up.

The office also encouraged the public to follow the 5S strategy: Search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; Self-protect against mosquito bites; Seek early medical consultation; Support fogging in areas with clusters of cases; and Sustain hydration.

Dengue, as described by the World Health Organization (WHO), is a viral infection transmitted by mosquitoes. Common symptoms include high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, and rash. Dengue is prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions like the Philippines.

In a related development, Digos City has also raised concerns over the rising number of dengue cases, which have reached 796. Zone 3 has the highest number of cases with 96, followed by Barangay Aplaya with 79, Barangay Tres De Mayo with 78, Barangay San Miguel with 69, Barangay Zone 1 with 63, and Barangay Kapatagan with 61.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), dengue cases nationwide are higher this year than last year. From January 1 to May 4, 2024, there have been 59,267 reported cases.

However, the number of deaths has decreased, with 164 reported this year compared to 171 the previous year.

Mindanao regions have reported the highest number of dengue cases, with Soccsksargen recording 6,994, the Davao Region with 6,623 cases, and Northern Mindanao with 6,078 cases.

The Davao Region has recorded 29 dengue-related deaths, while Northern Mindanao has logged 27.

The DOH has previously warned of a potential surge in dengue cases with the onset of the rainy season, which is expected to be intensified by La Niña. RGP