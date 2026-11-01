Tagum City Kakanin Festival opens with 27 participants

THE Tagum City Kakanin Festival 2026 officially opened on October 28 at the Trade and Exhibition Center in Rotary Park, Tagum City, bringing together local culinary talents to showcase traditional Filipino rice delicacies.

The festival's opening day featured the Kakanin Showcase and Preliminary Judging, where 27 participants across the overall categories presented their entries for evaluation.

During the opening program, Alma Lim Uy, president and chairperson of the Tagum City Council of Women Foundation Inc. and the Tagum City Tourism, Arts, and Culture Council Inc., delivered an inspirational message highlighting the importance of recognizing local vendors and supporting their livelihoods through initiatives that celebrate Filipino culinary traditions.

City Councilor Arthur “Uloy” V. Ong Jr., committee chairman on tourism, sisterhood ties, and international relations, also attended the event, along with members of the Tagum City Tourism, Arts, and Culture Council Inc., to support efforts to promote the city's local food culture.

The first day concluded with the announcement of qualifiers for Level 2: The Live Kakanin Cooking Challenge, where participants were set to showcase their culinary skills and creativity in the next round.

The festival continued on October 29 at 1 p.m. and ran until October 30 at the Trade and Exhibition Center in Rotary Park, Tagum City. PR