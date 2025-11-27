Tagum City launches PH’s first LGU-led city-wide WiFi Network

THE local government of Tagum City has begun rolling out the Tagum City-Wide Network Project, a flagship digital connectivity initiative designed to link all 23 barangays through a unified WiFi-based system. The project was officially launched on November 25, 2025, with Barangay Magugpo East serving as the pilot area.

The initiative forms part of Tagum’s broader digital transformation program, which aims to expand access to government information, improve public service delivery, and strengthen inter-office data communication through a city-managed WiFi network.

First in the Philippines

Billed as the first local government-led digital connectivity venture of its kind in the country, the Tagum City-Wide Network provides free access to a centralized digital portal for anyone within Tagum’s coverage area, whether a resident or visitor so long as they are connected to the city’s WiFi system.

Unlike traditional office-based WiFi setups, the project extends coverage beyond individual buildings to reach entire barangays. The long-term plan is to scale this network across the whole city.

During the launch, officials demonstrated a successful test call from Magugpo East to the Directory Operator inside City Hall using only the city’s WiFi network, despite being physically located in different barangays.

Sectoral use and service integration*

According to the City Information and Communication Technology Management Office (CICTMO), the network will initially support key sectors such as education, economic enterprises, and tourism. It is also expected to enhance essential services including healthcare, social welfare, and emergency response, particularly during disasters when communication lines are most critical.

City ICT Management Officer Joseph Nelson Briones clarified that the free service applies specifically to the city’s WiFi network and should not be mistaken for free internet browsing.

Access to the wider internet and social media platforms will still depend on users’ personal data subscriptions from telecom providers.

However, Briones emphasized that once connected, users can browse the city’s dedicated portal containing local information, announcements, and updates from various government offices.

A collaboration driving digital modernization

The project is being implemented in partnership with Beldians IT Solutions, which is leading the installation of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber optics and other back-end systems necessary to support the network.

Mayor Rey T. Uy described the launch as a “significant step” toward establishing Tagum as one of the Philippines’ emerging smart cities, a community where essential information and public services are accessible, integrated, and digitally empowered.

DICT Davao del Norte Officer Octavio Guidelondo Jr., Beldians IT Solutions CEO Eldon Gazmen, Councilors Atty. Edmark Wakan and Engr. Agripino Coquilla, City Accountant Ramil Y. Tiu, Magugpo East Barangay Captain Ian C. Neo, and personnel from CICTMO were among the officials present during the inauguration.

Strengthening Tagum’s digital future

The strong collaboration between the LGU, CICTMO, DICT, and Beldians IT Solutions underscores Tagum’s commitment to modernizing local services and ensuring digital inclusivity for its constituents.

Through the Tagum City-Wide Network Project, the city aims to prove that digital transformation is not merely a concept—but an active and sustained effort to improve community life, empower citizens, and streamline government operations. DEF