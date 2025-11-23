Tagum City lights 231-foot tallest Christmas tree in PH

TAGUM

City officially lit its 231-foot giant holiday tree on November 21, 2025, at the City Hall Square — 29 feet taller than last year, and remains the tallest Christmas tree in the Philippines.

This year’s theme is a carnival, featuring 189 hot air balloon decorations, fun carnival games at the base, and a Ferris wheel-inspired design at the top. The tree is illuminated with 1,881 boxes of rice bulbs, 3,567 meters of rope lights, and 580 meters of LED strips. Its lighting display includes 25 channels and 138 combinations.

Davao del Norte 1st District Representative De Carlo “Oyo” L. Uy said the annual lighting tradition is more than just an event, noting that it reflects what Tagum stands for as a community. He said each light on the tree represents hope for every family.

Uy added that many people may have faced challenges this year, yet they continue to stand strong—something he described as the true spirit of both Tagum and Christmas.

“Christmas is a celebration of faith because we believe that even the smallest light can break through the darkest night. And this is a celebration of family because in every laughter, every gathering, every shared meal, there is love. And it is a celebration of love,” he said during his speech.

The congressman emphasized that Tagum City is blessed not because of its grand decorations but because of its people, whom he described as the city’s true light.

“Our strength has always been our togetherness. If there is one thing Tagum has proven again and again, it is that no storm is too strong for a united people,” he said.

The lighting ceremony was witnessed by numerous Tagumenyos and has become an annual city tradition. Performances by clowns, acrobats, and magicians entertained the crowd as they awaited the lighting of the giant holiday tree.

Visitors also enjoyed the Avenida Food Bazaar, where various food stalls were set up, and the Mindanao Floriculture Exhibition, which showcased and sold different types of plants.

Growing every year

Tagum City Information Office (Tagum CIO) officer Don Kryle Sy said they aim to increase the height of the tree each year. He added that the installation of the holiday tree signals to the public that the Christmas spirit is alive in Tagum.

“Padayon siya magkatubo, that’s why nagatubo siya matag tuig (It keeps growing, that’s why it grows every year),” he said in an interview with SunStar Davao on October 20, 2025.

Sy said they expect large crowds to witness the giant tree this year, noting that in 2024 the lighting ceremony drew more or less 30,000 people in a single night.

Last year’s tree was 202 feet tall, featuring a Noah’s Ark theme with animal and Christmas ball decorations.

Over the years, the tree’s height has steadily increased—from 172 feet in 2016 to 193 feet in 2019, 195 feet in 2021, and 198 feet in 2023.

Safety amid earthquake threat

Following the powerful doublet earthquake that struck Manay, Davao Oriental, on October 10, 2025, Sy assured the public that the holiday tree remains structurally sound. He said engineers designed the structure to withstand strong winds and ground movement, taking into account that it is installed outdoors.

“Gina-paninguha, ginasiguro gyud sa mga katawhan na ang disenyo karon luwas para sa tanan (People are really working hard and making sure that this year’s design is safe for everyone),” he said. RGP