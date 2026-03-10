Tagum City mayor eyes land banking for future dev’t

TAGUM City Mayor Rey T. Uy is pushing for an aggressive land banking strategy as part of the city government’s long-term development plan, noting that land values in Tagum continue to rise rapidly.

During a press conference following his Mayor’s Report on Friday, March 6, Uy explained that acquiring land now would allow the local government to secure assets that could appreciate significantly in the coming years. He said the city has already benefited from similar investments in the past, citing properties that were bought at relatively low prices but have since increased considerably in value.

“Naa tay another property diha sa Madaum along the highway, diha gyud sa Katipunan, 100 (pesos) gihapon per square meter atong gi-loan, so di gyud ta alkanse pag mag-loan ta kay pag-impas sa principal interest, ah ginansiya pa kaayo, mao na atong ginahimo karon nga mag-loan gyud ta, land appreciation (We have another property in Madaum along the highway, right there in Katipunan, which we acquired through a loan at only ₱100 per square meter. So we really do not lose when we take out loans because once the principal and interest are paid, the value of the land has already increased significantly. That is why we continue to take loans now, to take advantage of land appreciation),” Uy said.

He cited several city-owned properties to illustrate how their values have grown over time. One example is the 13-hectare property where the new city hall now stands, which was donated by the late Atty. Jesus Ayala. According to Uy, nearby land prices have risen significantly over the years.

The mayor also noted that the city government acquired additional land near the diagnostic center area and allocated space for a congressional office. He said the move ensures that future representatives of the district will have a permanent government facility instead of renting office space.

“Para whoever the next congressmen naa na silay sariling opisina, dili nang bisag asa lang mag-renta (So that whoever becomes the next congressmen, they will have their own office, not just renting everywhere),” he said.

Uy credited the city council and other local officials for maintaining unity in pursuing development initiatives. He said Tagum’s leadership remains focused on ensuring that public funds are spent responsibly and in ways that directly benefit residents.

The mayor explained that land banking is crucial for Tagum’s future, especially because the city does not have abundant natural resources. Instead, the local government is creating economic opportunities through infrastructure, public spaces, and tourism-oriented projects.

He cited the Senior’s Park and Children’s Park as examples of projects that have boosted local activity, attracting residents and visitors during evenings and providing income opportunities for small vendors and nearby businesses.

"Daghan pa ta'g pagahimuon kay wala man tay natural resources, so man-made ta, what we'll need is we create situation, para maka-create ta’g opportunities para sa atong mga tao (We still have many things to do because we do not have natural resources, so we rely on man-made developments. What we need is to create situations that will generate opportunities for our people)," Uy said.

Among the city government’s upcoming projects is the development of a motor-racing track on a 12-hectare property owned by the local government. Uy said the facility will provide a dedicated space for motorcycle and bicycle enthusiasts, including professionals, amateurs, and young riders.

“So naa nay sariling lugar ang atoang mga mahilig sa motorcycle, the professionals, the amateurs, children, apil ang bike (So motorcycle enthusiasts will have their own space: the professionals, the amateurs, children, and also the bicycle enthusiasts),” he said.

The mayor said the project is expected to boost tourism and local commerce, as racing events typically attract participants along with their mechanics, support teams, and families, generating demand for food, lodging, transportation, and other services.

In addition, the city government is implementing environmental initiatives in its Madaum property, including the protection of century-old mangroves and the expansion of riverbanks.

The area is being transformed into a wider waterway that could accommodate water-based activities such as boating, kayaking, and other recreational events.

Uy said the city also plans to construct a promenade along the river to further attract visitors and stimulate small-business activity in the area. The project is expected to be completed within the next two years, he said.

The mayor emphasized that the city government will continue exploring projects that can generate opportunities and reduce poverty in Tagum by creating more economic activity and public spaces that benefit residents. CEA