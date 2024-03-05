Tagum City mayor says ‘siomai from dog meat post’ fake news

THE post that has been circulating on Facebook about a Chinese dumpling, locally known as “siomai”, that was allegedly made out of dog meat is not true, contrary to the thousands of speculations aired by netizens.

The information was debunked and refuted by Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy himself earlier this week in a media interview.

He later added that the fake news could lead to serious problems and create a negative effect, especially on the businesses and employment of street vendors in Tagum City.

“Kanang ga-post gani sa Facebook, be responsible. Pagtuo nila’g nakatabang sila diha. How about kadtong gagmay nga ambulant vendors nga nagapamaligya’g siomai unya wala nay halin. Kadtong nag-post ato, kamoy mubayad?” Uy said, obviously irritated.

(Those who are posting on Facebook should be responsible. Do they think they are helping? How about those small ambulant vendors who sell siomai and have no sales at all? Those who posted it, will you pay them?).