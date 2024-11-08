Tagum City records 10th dengue death

The fatality occurred between January 1 and November 2, 2024, as the city continues to face a rising number of cases. From October 27 to November 2, 25 new dengue cases were reported, increasing the total to 2,143 from 1,781 as of September 21.

Barangay Visayan Village leads with 346 cases, followed by Barangays Apokon (269), Mankilam (265), La Filipina (175), Madaum (174), and San Miguel (111).

Of the 2,143 cases, 616 are children aged zero to five, 549 are six to ten years old, 377 are between 11 and 15, and 601 are aged 16 and above.

CHO encourages the public to take immediate action to reduce dengue cases by following the 5S strategy: search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; self-protect from bites; seek early medical consultation; support fogging in outbreak areas; and sustain hydration. The office also urges people to adopt the 4 p.m. habit and participate in the Oplan Kulob initiative.

For symptoms of dengue, the public is advised to visit the nearest Barangay Health Center or hospital. In response to the growing number of cases, Mayor Rey T. Uy issued Executive Orders (E.O.) 065 and 062 to initiate a Citywide Clean-Up Drive and form a task force to tackle Aedes-borne diseases.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dengue is a viral infection spread by mosquitoes, and while mild cases are common, severe complications can lead to death, especially in tropical regions like the Philippines. RGP