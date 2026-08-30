Tagum forges Malaysia ties to boost durian industry

TAGUM CITY — Tagum City is strengthening its international ties to support the growth of its durian industry, with Malaysia offering opportunities for technical exchanges, market exposure, and agricultural partnerships.

Representatives of the Tagum City Tourism, Arts, and Culture Council and the Tagum City Durian Growers Association met with Malaysian Consul General Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh on Aug. 3 to discuss initiatives that could benefit local durian growers.

Among the proposals was an Agricultural Technology and Technical Exchange Program between Malaysia and the Tagum City government.

The program aims to give local growers access to updated agricultural knowledge, farming techniques, and industry practices through technical exchanges and possible benchmarking visits to leading durian plantations in Malaysia.

Alma L. Uy, chairperson of the Tagum City Tourism, Arts, and Culture Council, and Antonio Atowan of the Tagum City Durian Growers Association led the delegation.

The group also invited the Malaysian Consulate to participate in this year’s Durian Festival, which Tagum officials hope will help strengthen agricultural and cultural ties between the Philippines and Malaysia.

Salleh, in turn, invited the Tagum delegation to participate in the upcoming Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) Exhibition, one of Malaysia’s major agricultural trade and exhibition events.

Participation in MAHA could allow Tagum’s durian growers to showcase their produce to a wider international audience and explore potential partnerships in agriculture, tourism and trade.

The initiatives are part of Tagum City’s efforts to expand opportunities for local growers through technology transfer, knowledge sharing and international cooperation.

The city hopes stronger ties with Malaysia will help its durian industry improve production practices, expand its market reach and create new opportunities for growers. PR