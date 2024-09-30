Tagum gymnasts get boost for Batang Pinoy

THE Tagum City gymnastics team, bound for the Batang Pinoy National Championships, received a valuable boost from expert coaches during a gymnastics clinic sponsored by the Local Government of Tagum and private partners on Saturday, September 28, at the Davao Twist Gymnastics Training Center in Buhangin, Davao City.

The clinic enhanced the skills and routines of the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) athletes, preparing to compete in the Batang Pinoy National Championships this November in Intramuros.

International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) judge and Alpha Gymnastics Philippines head coach Dico Joe Ili, along with Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) National Team and Club Gymnastica senior coach Mark Mogol, facilitated the seminar. The program included HP composition routines, physical and technical ability testing.

In addition to lectures, guest gymnast Aluna Uy Labrador, WAG Level 7, and Batang Pinoy Individual All Around (IAA) third placer, gave demonstrations.

This marked the first time that Tagum gymnasts were evaluated by a FIG judge, thanks to the efforts of Mark and Angel Uy Labrador.

Tagum City Batang Pinoy team head coach Rosanna Sabio expressed deep gratitude for the initiative, emphasizing how beneficial it was for the athletes' development.

"This is a huge help for our team as we prepare for Batang Pinoy, and we are truly thankful to the Tagum LGU, especially Mayor Rey Uy, the City Mayor's Office Secretary Miss Shaira Uy, Ma’am Angel Uy Labrador, and Sir Mark Labrador," she said in the vernacular.

Sabio added that this initiative reflects the Local Government of Tagum’s strong commitment to sports programs and athlete development.

Meanwhile, Aluna Uy Labrador shared her excitement about representing her mother's hometown again after helping the team secure a gold medal in the same competition in 2023. PR