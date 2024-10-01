Tagum hosts International Floriculture Congress 2024

THE City Government of Tagum, in collaboration with the Tagum City Tourism Arts and Culture Council Inc., the Floriculture Industry of Davao Inc. (Fidi), and the Tagum City Garden Club, will host the International Floriculture Congress 2024. This event aims to promote the vibrant floriculture scene in Mindanao, particularly in the Davao Region.

Scheduled from November 21 to 24 in Barangay Apokon, Tagum City, the congress will focus on strategies to unite ornamental growers, experts, and other key stakeholders under the theme “Unity in Diversity: Floriculture Creating Harmony in the Landscape of Health and Wellness.”

During the AgriBiz media forum on Tuesday, October 1, former Department of Agriculture (DA) Undersecretary and current FIDI President Evelyn Laviña announced that the congress will feature international speakers from Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand.

“Meron tayong mga international speakers para alam din natin kung ano yung mga nangyayari at para alam din natin kung nasaan na level ang ating mga gardens in the Philippines particularly in Mindanao and Davao Region (We have international speakers to inform us about current trends and to assess the status of our gardens in the Philippines, particularly in Mindanao and the Davao Region),” she said.

In addition to ornamental exhibits, the event will include plenary sessions on floriculture, landscaping, bonsai competitions, and a display of imported flowers from international sellers.

Laviña noted that the Calinan and Marilog districts in Davao City are the region's top producers of cut flowers, which are sold in both local and international markets.

The region commercially grows various flowers, including orchids, lilies, laceleaf (anthurium), roses, chrysanthemums, gladiolus, and heliconia. These cut flowers are commonly used for bouquets, flower stands, and ornamental decor, especially during events like Araw ng Davao and the Kadayawan Festival.

The congress aims to bring together stakeholders, professionals, and florists to exchange ideas and experiences that will advance the floriculture industry. This initiative aligns with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.'s AmBisyon 2040, which promotes a cleaner and greener environment for all Filipinos, contributing to a more comfortable and secure life. DEF