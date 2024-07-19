Tagum implements road closures for ‘Tatag’ fun run

“Tagumenyos, ania ang mga dalan nga temporaryong sirado samtang ginapahigayon ang Tatag IP Duathlon and Fun Run for a Cause karong Hulyo 20, 2024, alas 3 sa kadlawon hangtod alas 10 sa buntag, ug sa susamang oras karong Hulyo 21, 2024 (Tagumenyos, these are the roads that will be temporarily closed while the Tatag IP Duathlon and Fun Run for a Cause is ongoing),” the announcement read.

Roads to be closed are the following:

From San Miguel to Mankilam: Mankilam Bypass Road; from San Miguel to downtown: Mabini Street; from Pagsabangan to San Miguel: Mankilam Bypass Road; from Pagsabangan to downtown: Pioneer avenue-Mankilam road (two-way traffic); from Pagsabangan to Orchard: La Filipinas Bypass Road (two-way traffic); from Garcia Ville to San Miguel: Mabini Street; from Garcia Ville to Mankilam: Ferido Street; from Pioneer avenue to San Miguel: Mankilam Bypass Road or Mabini Street; and from Pioneer Avenue to Pagsabangan: Pioneer Avenue-Mankilam Road (two-way traffic).

The proceeds of the fun run will be utilized for the construction of IP Scholars’ Dormitory Sports Complex in Tagum City, Davao del Norte. DEF