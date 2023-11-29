Tagum in state of calamity due to dengue outbreak

The City Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (CESU) reported approximately 1,054 dengue cases from January to November 2023.

Affected barangays include Visayan Village with 206 cases, Apokon with 162, and Mankilam with 140 cases. Nine individuals have already succumbed to dengue as of the latest update.

“Buhata ang 5S para mapugngan ang pagtaas sa kaso sa Dengue. Magtinabangay kita, mag 5S para sa mas #HealthyTagum (Do 5S to prevent the further increase in the number of Dengue cases. Let’s work together, do 5S for a more #HealthyTagum),” the city government of Tagum wrote in the caption.

Dr. Arnel Florendo, Tagum City Health Officer, told SunStar Davao in a phone interview, on Tuesday afternoon, November 28, that around the second week of November 2023, they recommended declaring the state of calamity as the number of cases has reached around 1,070.

However, he noted a recent decrease in cases based on their data.

The government is advocating for Tagumenyos to follow the 5S strategy: search and destroy mosquito breeding places, secure self-protection, eeek early consultation, support fogging and spraying, and sustain hydration.

In addition to the 5S measures, residents are encouraged to assist the government in eliminating mosquito breeding grounds.

Florendo said they are identifying areas with a clustering of cases, daily spraying activities, and the application of herbicide in areas where water cannot be drained to prevent dengue mosquitoes from laying eggs.

“Proteksyonan nila ilang kaugalingon nga dili sila mapaakan sa lamok by using kanang mga repellants, by using kulambo, by butangan ug screen ang mga balay and mag clean up drive miskag wala scheduled activities (Protect themselves from mosquito bites by using insect repellents, mosquito nets, installing screens in houses, and conducting cleanup drives even without scheduled activities),” Florendo said. RGP