Tagum launches PH’s first kids’ e-bike motocross

The event was supported by RFN PH under the leadership of Jupiter e-Mobility Corporation CEO Glenn Garry Ayuste, whose long-term direction focuses on building the electric performance riding ecosystem in the country.

Young riders aged five and below, as well as those six years old and above, competed using electric bikes on a track designed specifically for children. The event also featured a Dirt Push Bike Race, joined by Tagum’s push bike community.

The initiative was led by Kimboy Pineda, RFN PH’s main brand ambassador, a pillar, and a nationally recognized elite motocross champion, together with his brother Jesse Pineda, also a professional rider, advancing the next generation of Filipino riders through electric mobility.

Emerging talent was spotlighted through Cacus Space (Carlisle Atticus E. Gesalan), RFN PH Kids Category Ambassador, who claimed the Championship title. The event also highlighted the participation of young riders such as Kayuz Penserga, whose presence reflects the growing grassroots momentum behind youth electric motocross in Tagum.

Mayor Rey T. Uy emphasized in his official post that the city’s newly established race track at the Botanical Park is now actively serving the public, as it successfully hosted Tagum’s first-ever E-Bike Motocross Race for Kids. He shared that the initiative was intentionally created to give children a space to enjoy, develop skills, and stay physically active. The successful staging of this milestone event reflects the City Government’s strong backing for youth-centered, community-driven programs. Without the Mayor’s clear support, openness to innovation, and alignment with initiatives that promote healthy lifestyles and progressive development, this historic launch would not have been possible.

The RFN Riders Club was also formally launched, envisioned as the country’s first organized electric riding community for youth development. An additional Race Track Unlimited is planned in Barangay Apokon to serve amateur and professional riders.

Basta sa Tagum — lahi ra jud. Tagum, tagumpay. Ride Future Now! PR