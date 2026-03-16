Tagum learner wins bronze in int’l math olympiad

JOANAMARIE Candice R. Senillo of Magugpo Pilot Imelda Elementary School - SPED Center (MPIES) in Tagum City clinched a bronze medal, placing among the 16 Philippine winners at the 2026 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Mathematical Olympiad Final Round held at Hong Kong Science Park.

Competing against some of the brightest young mathematicians, Senillo also emerged as one of only 28 medal awardees worldwide in the Grade 4 category, marking a remarkable feat on the global stage.

The prestigious competition gathered 1,023 face-to-face participants from Kindergarten to Grade 12, representing eight countries: the Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Macau.

This is an international competition that gathers top young problem-solvers from across Asia and beyond, showcasing excellence in mathematical reasoning, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills. ENZO JAHMIR B. CELOCIA VIA DEPED-DAVAO