Tagum LGU to probe into successive theft, robbery

The local government unit (LGU) of Tagum City has now collaborated with the Public Safety and Security Joint Task Group to investigate the successive theft and robbery cases that happened in their jurisdiction from September to December.

The task group is composed of the Davao del Norte Police Provincial Office, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), National Bureau of Investigation-Davao Region (NBI-Davao), Tagum Traffic Management Office, Civil Security Unit and Tagum City Police Office.

In a report posted on Davao del Norte Vice Governor Oyo Uy’s official Facebook page, he stated that the collaboration aims to discuss the securities needed to be implemented to secure all areas in Tagum City from any threats and occurrence of violence.

Currently, the city will be imposing a “No Plate, No Travel” policy and stricter checkpoints will be activated in some of its barangays, particularly in Brgy. La Filipina, Brgy. Pagsabangan, Brgy. Apokon, and in Brgy. Madaum.

Uy also added that they have now coordinated with all the barangay captains in the city to deploy additional security personnel.

“Atoa pung gihangyo ang mga barangay kapitan sa siyudad sa Tagum alang sa pag-deploy og dugang Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team kon BPA” (We are asking all the barangay captains in Tagum City to deploy more of their Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team or BPAT),” the caption read.

It can be noted that several residents of Tagum City were alarmed following a never-ending theft and other crime-related incidents.

In September, an automated teller machine (ATM) inside a certain mall in the city was robbed. In October, a student was also robbed in a terminal station while weeks after, in November, an unidentified suspect ransacked a sari-sari store carting a huge amount of money and during the first week of December, two robbery incidents transpired in a gasoline station and cellphone shop.

To swiftly investigate all crimes, the Tagum City Police Office has recently intensified its “Oplan Asa Ka or Anti-Sexual Abuse, Kidnapping and Anti-Criminality Campaign”. DEF