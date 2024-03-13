Tagum to put up more sports facilities

MORE sports facilities will be constructed in Tagum City to provide more venues for recreational activities for the Tagumenyos, especially the youth.

Tagum City Mayor Rey T. Uy said that several sports projects have been lined up as part of his administration’s commitments, with the hope of creating active and healthy communities in the city.

Uy announced this during a press conference held at the New City Hall on March 6, 2024, a day before the celebration of the city’s 26th founding anniversary.

The mayor disclosed that a volleyball court worth P50 million will be constructed in Barangay La Filipina. He expressed gratitude to the national government for providing the fund.

He said additional basketball and badminton courts will also be constructed, especially for the youth.

"Para ato pod silang matagad. Kay ang atoang Rotary Park o basketball court, alas kwatro palang sa kadlawon naa nay magdula. Ato man ng gitan-aw, maong kinahanglan nato gyud og additional sports facilities for our youth," he stated.

(So we can also attend to them. Because our Rotary Park or basketball court, as early as four in the morning, there are already players. We are looking into this. That’s why we need additional sports facilities for our youth.)

Tagum City resident and badminton sports enthusiast Teodoro Auxtero is excited about the mayor’s sports plans, particularly the badminton court project.

“Hinaot nga mahinayon na kini. Salamat gyud mayor ani nga project labi na sa badminton court kay makadula na ming mga hilig ani nga dula,” Auxtero said.

(We are hoping that this project will be realized. We really thank the mayor for this project, especially the badminton court because we, the badminton enthusiasts, will have a place to play.)

Uy said that the city government of Tagum is happy to see Tagumenyos who actively participate and unite to promote sports.

He is hoping that his constituents will support the projects for the youth sector and sports community.

Sports activities such as inter-barangay beach volleyball, basketball, and chess games were among the highlights of the city’s founding anniversary celebration.

It can also be recalled that Tagum City hosted different sporting events in 2023, such as Summer Sports Festival in August, which featured sports clinics and other exciting sports activities.

The city also successfully launched the “Kumbira sa Tagum” (Festival in Tagum) in November 2023, which highlighted the first-ever Tagum City Duathlon event. PIA DAVAO