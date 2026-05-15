Taklobo Farm closes for Wasar training

THE Taklobo Tours Management announced that the Taklobo Farm would be temporarily closed from May 19-21, 2026.

The closure of the Taklobo Farm is in line with the Water Search and Rescue (Wasar) Training, which is being conducted through the initiative of the Davao del Norte State College (DNSC) Tourism Department.

Regular operations at Taklobo Farm would resume on May 22, 2026.

“The activity aims to equip participating community tour guides with essential water safety, rescue, and emergency response skills to further ensure the safety and preparedness of tourism frontlines,” the management said in a statement issued May 14.

Located in Barangay Adecor in Babak District, Samal Island, Taklobo Farm serves as the DNSC Marine Reserve Park and Multipurpose Hatchery dedicated to protecting giant clams locally known as “taklobo.”

The site offers Taklobo Tours featuring around 3,700 giant clams spread across a 14-hectare marine area.

The sanctuary hosts five giant clam species: Tridacna gigas, Tridacna derasa, Tridacna squamosa, Tridacna maxima, and Hippopus hippopus.

According to the Southeast Asian Fisheries Development Center, giant clams in Samal became increasingly rare due to overconsumption and environmental pressures.

Community-led conservation efforts began in Barangay Adecor in 2009 with support from marine conservation groups and local stakeholders.

The Giant Clam Sanctuary operates as a community-based ecotourism project managed by the AdeCor United Fisherfolk Organization in partnership with the Igacos local government and DNSC. The project aims to promote biodiversity conservation, tourism, and livelihood opportunities. RGP