TRIPS and brownouts can be so annoying for those with easy access to electricity, but the flicker of lights from renewable energy for those in far-flung and off-grid areas inspires them to start micro enterprises.

Representing Talaingod Municipal Mayor Jonie Libayao, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer, Dr. Ian Paul L. Petines revealed aspirations of Ata-Manobo residents of Sitio Tibucag, Barangay Dagohoy, Talaingod, Davao del Norte, where the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) put up a biomass microgrid renewable energy system through its Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program.

The light

“Literally and figuratively: Kahayag. Mao ni akong giingon tong niagi nga, sa atoa nga naa nay mga kuryente, masuko na ta kung mag brownout, pero sa ilaha karon ang ilang giingon, basin pohon makadaug na ang kuryente og ref (refrigerator), makakaon na mi og ice candy (Literally and figuratively: Light. This is what I was saying before: for us who already have electricity, we get angry when there is a power outage, but for them now, what they are saying is, maybe soon the electricity will be strong enough to power a refrigerator, and we will finally be able to eat ice candy),” said Dr. Petines, referring to the projected benefits of “Microgridterprises” or micro grid enterprises in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDAs) through the CEST Program of DOST-Davao.

In a separate interview during the recent launch of DOST’s “Microgridterprises in GIDA thru CEST”, Dr. Petines emphasized the economic benefits of this biomass microgrid and enterprise project expected to transform the lives of some 300 target households of the Ata-Manabo village in Tibucag, located some 80 kilometers from the Provincial Government Center in Mankilam, Tagum City

“… ang kahayag dili lang tong literal nga butangan og bombilya ang balay, but we’re looking into that ‘kahayag’ nga bitbit sa ‘kahayag’ sa microgrid enterprises, ang kahayag pud sa ilang kaugmaon (… the light is not just the literal putting of a lightbulb in the house, but we are looking into that light brought by the light of the microgrid enterprises, that is also the brightness of their future),” he said.

The Biomass renewable project

The Project Brief of DOST-Davao Assistant Regional Head for R&D for Development and Innovation Division (ReDID), Dr. Nathan Ray Alim, revealed that the “microgridterprises” project sites of DOST-Davao, including that in Sitio Tibucag, were noted to post high poverty levels, with 97.5 percent of families falling below the poverty threshold and with 91 percent below the food threshold, “highlighting severe economic hardship and food insecurity.”

Other microgridterprise sites of DOST-Davao in the region are in Sitio Mambago in Barangay Gupitan, Kapalong, Davao del Norte; Mangayon in the Municipality of Compostela, Davao de Oro; and in Sitio/Purok 15, Awao, Monkayo, Davao de Oro.

The project aims to achieve sustainable community electrification and enhance socioeconomic activities in the selected GIDAs in Davao Region. It covers major components of providing affordable, clean, and sustainable renewable energy; strengthening equitable access to socioeconomic opportunities; and establishing market access to local and international industries.

The microgridterprise project in Tibucag is a combination of the installation of solar home kits to scattered households within the village and a community-based biomass gasifier that operates through feeding wood waste generated from forest trees and from agricultural residues such as corn cobs and coconut husks.

This DOST-Davao project strongly connects with the Tibucag Farmers Association, which generates the needed volume of wood fed to the biomass gasifier and manages power consumption and power payments among members and users.

Community benefits

“Kani nga proyekto nagpasalamat kami kay nahatagan mi og suga, kay kana nga suga makahatag og kaayuhan ug kahayag sa among panimalay (We are thankful for this project because we were given light. That light brings good things and brightness to our homes),” Juvy Anlas, president of the Tibucag Farmers’ Association, said.

“Makatabang sab sa among panginabuhi; kung wala ang suga dili mi makatukod gagmay nga negosyo (It also helps our livelihood; without the light (power), we wouldn’t be able to start small businesses),” she added in an interview.

Meanwhile, Davao del Norte 1st District Congressman De Carlo “Oyo” Uy lauded DOST-Davao for its continuous effort to make science and technology responsive to the needs of far-flung indigenous peoples (IP) communities.

Represented by his political officer, Silvino Matobato Jr., Cong. Uy cited the DOST biomass electric power facility as a potent source of renewable energy and a crucial component of providing livelihood.

“Usa usab kini ka pagpamuhunan alang sa atong katawhan-pinaagi sa paghatag sa atong mga IP communities og angay nga teknolohiya ug sa paghimo og mga oportunidad alang sa panginabuhian, pagbarog sa kaugalingon, ug malungtarong kalamboan sa mga geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas [This is also an investment in our people—by providing our IP (Indigenous Peoples) communities with appropriate technology, and creating opportunities for livelihood, self-reliance, and sustainable development in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas],” he said.

The social impact

On the other hand, DOST-Davao Regional Director Anthony C. Sales looked beyond the economic impact of the renewable energy project, noting the social cohesion and transformation it brings to the community of the Ata-Manobo IPs in Tibucag.

“Apan ang kalampusan ning maong proyekto dili lamang makita sa pasilidad nga atong gitukod. Ang pinakadako nga kalampusan mao ang pagkat-on, ang patinabangay, ug ang paggamit niini mga oportunidad alang sa kaayuhan sa komunidad (But the success of this project is not only seen in the facilities that we have built. The greatest success is the learning, the cooperation, and the utilization of these opportunities for the betterment of the community),” he said.

He expected the renewable energy technology projects would become a symbol “of a united community, working together and continuously progressing through science and technology, and the responsible use of our environment.”

Dr. Alim rallied community members to support the project’s sustainability through their collective effort to protect it so it can last for years.

“Unta kining teknolohiya nga gitukod dinhi sa Tibucag paga-amuhan og pagaprotektahan sa atong komunidad aron sa malungtarong paggamit ning teknolohiya (May this technology that we have set up here in Tibucag be taken care of and protected by the community for the lifelong use of this technology),” he said during the ceremonial launch of the project. PIA DAVAO