Talicud clinic gets power generator for emergencies

THE Island Garden City of Samal installed and activated a power generator at Talicud Island Polyclinic to ensure uninterrupted healthcare services on the island.

Igacos Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes led the installation and activation of the generator on April 29, 2026. He said that the restoration of the generator at the clinic is a practical and urgent solution for the continuous delivery of medical services on the island.

The installation of the generator aims to address the long-standing power supply problem of the clinic, wherein it used to rely on unstable electricity.

“With frequent outages disrupting operations, the generator is expected to provide a dependable backup source of power, especially during emergencies,” Samal Island Information wrote in a Facebook post on April 29.

Earlier, the Talicud Island Polyclinic provided free access to X-ray services on April 16, 2026, to the residents of Talicud Island. The free service aims to detect and monitor common respiratory diseases in the community.

Senior citizens, as well as those suspected of having pulmonary diseases, and residents who have had a persistent cough for more than two weeks are qualified to avail of the services.

The Talicud Island Polyclinic is the only healthcare facility on the island that has complete medical services such as an X-ray room, operating room, dialysis room, and laboratory. It is considered one of the vital facilities in Talicud, as it can cater to the healthcare needs of the residents.

Talicud Island is a smaller island located on the southwestern coast of Igacos. It is known for its white-sand beaches and tourism spots, making it an important area for local tourism and livelihood.

The island’s persistent issue has been its unstable electricity, which is marked by long brownouts, weak infrastructure, and heavy reliance on generators. However, the problem with electricity is expected to be solved, especially with the entry of Davao Light and Power Company in Igacos. RGP